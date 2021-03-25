Four seats are up for election in the town of Vienna, with incumbents running again for three of them.
Treasurer Nicole Roessler, Town Chair Jerry Marx and Supervisor Steve Ruegsegger are all running for another term.
After Supervisor Karen Ingalls stepped down from her supervisor seat in December, Steve Herbrand and Sherri Meinholz filed as candidates. The Tribune spoke with Herbrand and Meinholz to learn their views.
Steve Herbrand
Herbrand said when he saw the vacancy on the board, he wasn’t sure if anyone else would run for it.
“I feel everybody in the town should try it once,” he said about serving on the town board.
He hasn’t attended any of the town meetings recently, he said, noting that currently, the town has no major issues before it.
A proposed solar farm project drew large crowds to meetings last year, but none have been held on the project recently. Invenergy has proposed leasing 2,500 acres from landowners for the solar farm. Asked about his thoughts on the solar farm proposal, Herbrand said, “I don’t know if I’m 100 percent for it.”
He said he’s heard arguments both for and against. Farmers leasing their land to Invenergy will be paid well, he said, but added, “I don’t know if they look the best.”
He said he would like more information.
Overall, Herbrand said he believes the current board is “doing a good job.”
Herbrand grew up and lives in the area, and said he likes the rural setting. Current ordinances are in place to control growth, he said.
He has no agenda, he said.
“I talked with Jerry Marx, the town chair. Everything they do is straight forward, cut and dried,” Herbrand said.
That’s true of road projects, as the board decides which to complete each year and budgets for them accordingly.
Herbrand has never held an elected office before.
Herbrand works on the construction crew for Dane County Parks, currently at a county park site owned by the county at Hwy. 19 and River Road. He and his wife have two grown children and a granddaughter.
Sherri Meinholz
Meinholz became interested in town board discussions while attending meetings about the Invenergy proposal.
“I was interested in what was happening in the town, not just the solar panels,” she said.
Meinholz’s family owns Blue Star Dairy and she has a deep interest in the town’s agriculture heritage.
“I think with agriculture being so important to the town of Vienna and such a big part of the economy, I think it’s important to keep an agricultural presence on the board to help maintain or protect that industry,” Meinholz said.
As for the solar farm project, Meinholz said she would listen to what residents want and research both sides.
“I think one thing that really needs to get across is that this is not only about our farm; it’s about all the surrounding farms and farms outside of our township,” she said.
Overall, she believes the town board has been keeping up with the road maintenance. If elected, she wants to hear the different issues and help the board make educated decisions.
As the world changes, balance is needed to preserve agricultural enterprises, not just farms, because they are important to Vienna’s economy, she said. As change occurs, the town should make improvements, but retain its core values, Meinholz added.
A lifelong town of Vienna resident, Meinholz has been a DeForest FFA Alumni officer and been active with the 4-H Columbia County Horse Project. She is also active with professional committees, such as the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.
Both of her children, along with other young people in the area, want to continue farming, she said. Prior to working on her husband’s family farm, Meinholz was a veterinary technician.
“Farming and agriculture and taking care of animals have always been my life,” she said.
