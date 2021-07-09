As part of the Waunakee village administration’s restructuring, Aaron Jahncke has joined the municipal team as the village engineer, working under Public Works Director Bill Frederick.
Waunakee is home to Jahncke. He and his family moved to the village in 2016 because it was a midpoint between his wife’s job in marketing in Cottage Grove and his position as the public works and utilities director and engineer for the city of Portage. With two children, Jahncke said the Waunakee school district played a large role in their decision to move to the village.
“We wanted to get into a really nice school district,” Jahncke said, adding Waunakee’s growth and the district have been impressive.
A Waukesha native, Jahncke holds a degree in civil engineering from UW-Madison. Prior to working in Portage, he was the assistant village engineer in Whitefish Bay from 2008-2014. He then took the role of deputy director of public works for the city of Mequon, where he spent 18 months before moving to Dane County and working in Portage.
When the engineer position opened in Waunakee, he saw an opportunity to cut his commute of 32 minutes to 2 minutes.
“These positions don’t pop open all the time. The opportunity presented itself, and I was glad the Village of Waunakee would have me,” he said.
When Jahncke joined the Portage city administration, it had undergone a restructure similar to Waunakee’s, he said, with a city planner or community development director position. Tim Semmann was recently hired for that newly created position in Waunakee.
Jahncke began with the village nearly six weeks ago. Currently, he is helping to oversee Waunakee’s 2021 street resurfacing project. Phase one is nearly completed with Verleen and Lexington avenues and Hartford Cove finishing up.
“It’s either the construction season or the snowplow season,” Jahncke said, adding with a smile that both give residents reason to complain.
Other private projects, such as the roads throughout this phase of Heritage Hills, have been completed, but he said more will begin.
Both Jahncke and his wife, Barbara Jahncke, are active in the Waunakee community. Aaron Jahncke coaches Little League, and he said family is important.
He’s also a Wisconsin sports fan, rooting for the Brewers, Bucks and Badgers, and plays golf.
“The community welcomed us,” he said about Waunakee. “We’ve made great friends. It’s been a great transition.”