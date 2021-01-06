When voters cast their ballots in the April 6 election, they will see eight names on the ballot for four open seats.
Six candidates filed nomination papers for three open trustee seats, and two for the village president’s seat.
For the three trustee seats, the candidates are Joseph Zitzelsberger, Robert McPherson, Sam Kaufmann, Angie Ramos, Phil Willems and Gary Herzberg.
Willems and Herzberg are both incumbents; Trustee Kristin Runge did not file for reelection. Zitzelsberger previously served as a village trustee but lost the in the April 2020 election, and McPherson has run for the seat in the past but was never elected.
This is the first time Kaufmann, a Waunakee High School senior, and Ramos, an interpreter for the Waunakee Community School District, have filed for a village trustee seat.
Incumbent Chris Zellner and Mary Heimbecker both filed nomination papers for the village president seat. Heimbecker has previously run for a village trustee position.
The following is a list of candidates who have filed to run in other Waunakee-area municipalities:
Town of Vienna – Town Treasurer: incumbent Nicole Roessler; Town Chair: incumbent Jerry Marx; Supervisor 1, incumbent Steve Ruegsegger; Supervisor 2, Steve Herbrand and Sherri Meinholz. Incumbent Karen Ingalls stepped down in December from her Supervisor 2 seat.
Town of Westport – Town Chair: incumbent Dean Grosskopf; Supervisor 2, incumbent Ken Sipsma; Supervisor 4, John Cuccia.
Town of Springfield – Town Chair, Jim Pulvermacher; Supervsior 1, David Laufenberg; Supervisor 2, Matt Wright. Incumbent Bill Statz is not seeking reelection.
Waunakee Board of Education – Incumbent Mark Hetzel has filed to run for another term to represent the Town of Vienna. Anne Luebke and Ted Frey have both filed nomination papers for the seat representing the Town of Westport and the cities of Middleton and Madison. That seat is currently held by Mike Brandt, who is not running for another term. School board members are voted in at large although they represent different areas within the district.
