With a 3.92 percent expenditure increase over last year, Waunakee’s proposed 2022 budget reflects rising costs for health care, fire and EMS service.
Village Finance Director Renee Meinholz and Administrator Todd Schmidt presented the $23.3 million draft budget to the village board Oct. 15 in anticipation of the first public hearing on Nov. 1.
Village staff proposed several cost-saving measures to lessen the property-tax increase. The budget sets the levy at $6.210 per $1,000 of valuation, for $621 in taxes per $100,000 of valuation. In 2022, the average home valued at $374,396 will see the village portion of the tax bill at $2,325, according to the draft budget. That’s $103 more than the 2021 tax bill.
Department heads did find some savings. Administration and Human Resources removed the communications manager from the budget for a savings of $64,765. Intern Gabe Altenbernd will continue as the communications director until May, at which time the duties will be absorbed by the rest of the administration team, said Waunakee clerk and HR director Caitlin Stene. The budget also removes a 75% customer service representative.
Cost increases
As Waunakee continues to grow, it makes up a larger portion of the EMS and Fire districts it is in with surrounding towns. Waunakee now is responsible for 65.39% of the EMS budget and saw an 11% increase in the costs. The additional $35,997 brings Waunakee’s contribution to the EMS for 2022 to $339,975. The village is now responsible for 71.44% of the fire budget. Its share rose by 4.86% for an increase of $29,879. The total cost for fire protection is $644,799.
Health insurance rose by $81,502 and new hires, along with the addition of Sunday hours (about $81,000) contributed to total increase of $229,183 in the 2022 proposed budget.
Library building borrowing
The draft budget also proposes using a $920,000 payout from Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) District #5, Waunakee’s Main Street TIF district, to pay off a Library State Trust Fund Loan. The document provided to the village board notes that the interest rate is 3%, and the payoff will save about $110,000 in interest over the remaining life. It will reduce the village’s debt service levy – the taxes used to pay debt – by $107,503.
Debt service
The village board’s policy seeks to limit debt to half of the state limit, at 5% of total equalized property value. Currently, the debt is at 30% of the state limit. Of the overall expenditures, 17.07% goes to debt. As far as the equalized tax rate, the policy is to remain below $2.25 per thousand dollars of valuation; Waunakee’s debt is $1.26 per thousand.
Trustee Gary Herzberg noted that from a borrowing standpoint, Waunakee has a capacity of $20 million.
New funds
In addition to a number of special revenue and capital project funds, the 2022 budget creates two new ones. The Grant Fund will be used to track American Rescue Plan dollars, and the Housing Betterment Fund will track dollars for affordable housing. When the village board voted to extend TIF District #2 to provide an additional year of increment toward the Cohen-Esrey workforce housing project just west of McDonald’s, a portion was left over and will be put into the Housing Betterment Fund. Asked if those dollars could be used toward the budget, Meinholz explained they must be used for housing.
She noted that the $183,000 would remain in the Housing Betterment Fund until another project is proposed.
Health insurance
The village board voted to remain with Quartz as its health-insurance provider so that the staff could have the same health providers, despite a 12% cost increase. Board members could potentially increase some of the lower-wage employee’s wages by 25 cents per hour to avoid any impact on their pay. The effect on the budget will be known once open enrollment ends.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt credited the different department heads for the budget.
“We’re lucky to have the expertise in our organization,” Schmidt said about Meinholz and her team. “We mentioned earlier that the departments started budgeting in June. Let me be honest: We don’t start and we don’t stop budgeting.”
Schmidt said the department heads continually monitor their budget situations.
To view the 2022 budget, visit www.waunakee.com. After the first public hearing, a second one will be set for Nov. 15 with the board likely to adopt the budget afterwards.