The Waunakee Village Board Monday affirmed trick-or-treating hours on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m., as it has in prior years.

But during this pandemic, board members recommended residents take precautions as recommended by the Madison Dane County Public Health Department.

Those include wearing a mask, which should be fairly easy on Halloween, they said, along with maintaining a 6-foot distance from those not within the family unit.

Other recommendations include letting candy sit a day or two before eating it and bringing hand sanitizer along.

Homeowners anticipating trick-or-treaters are advised to leave a bowl of pre-packaged candy out, or finding creative ways to distribute candy. Trustee Phil Willems said he had considered leaving small packages of candy for trick-or-treaters to pick up from the doorstep.

Health officials also discourage the public from having parties or events with many people and advise only outdoor activities.

Load comments