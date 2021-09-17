The Dane County Redistricting Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. Information for members of the public to connect, and register to speak at the virtual hearing is available on the agenda: https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=886718&GUID=A2EBBD9C-D9C3-41A5-90DC-652FC6C9FA53 .
The non-partisan commission has been accepting public map submissions as a part of their work for the 2021 redistricting process. Members of the public have until Sept. 19 to submit maps for the commission’s consideration. District Builder, the platform the commission is using for public map submission can be accessed here: https://app.districtbuilder.org/o/dane_county
“Hearing from members of the public on maps they submitted, or maps that have been submitted by others is critical in this process,” said Redistricting Commission Chair Ken Opin.
Following the public hearing on Sept. 23, the commission will meet on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. where they will work on three maps to forward to the Dane County Board of Supervisors for consideration. The agenda with the information to connect to the meeting on the 30th is available here: https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=886719&GUID=5AD66D74-5542-4D0C-833D-72041EA02F43 .
For more information on the commission and the redistricting process, visit the Dane County Planning and Development’s website here: https://www.danecountyplanning.com/Projects/Redistricting
Following the submission of three maps to the County Board, there will be a Committee of the Whole on Oct. 4, where the Board will hear about the three maps. There will be Executive Committee meetings on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 where the committee will recommend one map to the County Board for consideration. On Oct. 14, there will be a public hearing for the County Board as well as action on a tentative supervisory district map.