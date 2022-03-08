Now that the state Supreme Court has ruled on Wisconsin’s legislative redistricting maps, those looking to run for state office have a clear idea of their districts.
When state Sen. Jon Erpenbach announced he would step down from his 27th state Senate seat in December, a door opened for others looking to represent Waunakee and the surrounding area. Weeks later, Dianne Hesselbein, the Democrat from Middleton representing Waunakee as part of the 79th Assembly District, announced she would run for the Senate seat.
Hesselbein was surprised by her fellow Democrat’s announcement, she said, noting he has been widely supported. Asked why she decided to run for the Senate, Hesselbein said, “I really like serving the people in the community. It seemed to make sense to be able to serve more people.”
A champion for K-12 schools, technical colleges and universities throughout her decade in the Assembly, Hesselbein said her advocacy for those issues will continue. As a member of the nonpartisan audit committee for the state elections, Hesselbein also wants to let voters know Wisconsin’s elections are safe and secure, she said.
Hesselbein has also supported veterans causes and natural resources, but said the driving force behind her work comes from constituents’ feedback. She recalled introducing legislation to reform unemployment insurance after hearing from road-construction workers at a Waunakee listening session air how difficult seasonal workers found the system.
If elected to the state Senate, Hesselbein said she anticipates hearing from more constituents.
“I think the work in the state Capitol will be busier; it’ll be more constituent-based because there will be that many more people to serve,” Hesselbein said. “I think one thing we can agree on -- Republicans and Democrats -- is that Jon’s done a great job of handling and helping constituents, and certainly I’ve always had that at the forefront of my service.”
Hesselbein has begun her Senate campaign with a website and Facebook page. She is planning a kickoff event in April which she also called a birthday event. And, as in the past, Hesselbein will knock on doors to hear from voters, especially in parts of the 27th Senate district not within her Assembly district.
The deadline to file for the August primary is April 22, with the general election taking place Nov. 8.
As Hesselbein runs for the state Senate, she leaves her Assembly seat open. She has talked to a few Waunakee residents considering a run for that District 79 seat, which includes Middleton, Waunakee and Westport; a portion of Verona was lost through the redistricting process.
Hesselbein said serving the area has been “a real honor and a privilege,” and encourages anyone considering a run to reach out to her.