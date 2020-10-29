A number of residents near the site where a quarry is slated to expand expressed concerns for how the operation would affect home values, water quality and other environmental factors during an Oct. 27 listening session hosted by Waunakee Village Board members and the administrator.
The Quincy Ridge quarry at Easy Street and Schumacher Road plans to expand on 30 acres to the south of the existing 40-acre site. One neighbor appealed the opinion issued by the zoning administrator that the expansion was allowed under law, but on Oct. 23, the Zoning Board of Appeals issued its decision affirming the administrator’s opinion.
Several residents who spoke at the virtual meeting asked the village board to take steps to protect neighboring homes.
Waunakee resident Dave Dies who lives near the site said he wondered how blasting into the limestone would affect the village’s aquifers. Dies also noted that blasting could affect radon levels. He said he wasn’t surprised by the board of appeals’ decision because it was limited in scope, focusing on whether the mining operation was a legally permitted use.
Another resident pointed out that currently, 139 homes neighbor the quarry, adding that once the Veridian property is developed, 350 to 400 homes will surround the site. When blasting occurs, pictures fall of the walls and items fall off of shelves. Several at the meeting described the effect of blasting as similar to an earthquake.
“When that quarry gets to be 60 feet from my house, I’m not worried about the law; I’m worried about my house,” the resident said.
Another resident asked if the village would monitor their home assessments.
The impact on property values will also impact the taxes the village collects, some pointed out.
Village President Chris Zellner, who attended the Zoom meeting with Trustee Bill Ranum and Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, said likely, a lawsuit will be brought challenging the Board of Appeal’s’ decision. Zellner said he could not to say too much.
Zellner said he could speak to the Tierneys, who own the quarry, to see what measures can be taken to protect neighboring homes and discuss the matter with the village board. Schmidt said he could look into radon testing and an environmental impact study, as requested from another resident.
