Waunakee polling place
A Waunakee voter fills out his ballot at the polls Nov. 3.

 Roberta Baumann

While ballots were still being counted in Wisconsin and other states Wednesday to determine the winner of the presidential election, the unofficial results had been tallied in Dane County Wednesday morning.

Those results show Democrat Joe Biden won the county with 75% percent of the votes countywide, and in the Waunakee area, Biden carried a majority of the votes as well. Breaking down the numbers reported by the Dane County Clerk’s office, Biden won in all of the Waunakee-area municipalities except for the towns of Dane and Vienna.

The following are the vote totals within the Waunakee municipalities as reported by Dane County:

Town of Dane: Biden – 244; Trump – 333

Town of Springfield: Biden – 1096; Trump – 828

Town of Vienna: Biden – 503; Trump – 506

Town of Westport: Biden - 1923; Trump – 1113

Village of Dane: Biden – 340; Trump – 298

Village of Waunakee: Biden – 5958; Trump – 3325

Assembly District 79

Voters in the Waunakee area reelected the Democratic incumbent from Middleton, Dianne Hesselbein, to another term in the state Assembly, and in Dane County, Hesselbein won with 67% of the vote. She turned back a challenge from the Republican candidate, Victoria Fueger of Waunakee, who had never run for office before.

The following are the Waunakee-area voting totals:

Town of Springfield: Hesselbein – 1047; Fueger – 827

Town of Vienna: Hesselbein – 485; Fueger – 483.

Town of Westport: Hesselbein – 1831; Fueger – 1148

Village of Waunakee: Hesselbein – 5769; Fueger – 3379

Congressional District 2

Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan also held on to his seat representing the Waunakee area in the House of Representatives. He turned back a challenge from Republican Peter Theron, who has run for the office in several past elections.

The following are totals from the Waunakee area:

Town of Dane: Pocan – 231; Theron – 330

Town of Springfield: Pocan – 1030; Theron – 847

Town of Vienna: Pocan – 472; Theron – 505

Town of Westport: Pocan – 1832; Theron – 1156

Village of Dane: Pocan – 329; Theron – 298

Village of Waunakee: Pocan – 5713; Theron – 3492

