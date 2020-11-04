While ballots were still being counted in Wisconsin and other states Wednesday to determine the winner of the presidential election, the unofficial results had been tallied in Dane County Wednesday morning.
Those results show Democrat Joe Biden won the county with 75% percent of the votes countywide, and in the Waunakee area, Biden carried a majority of the votes as well. Breaking down the numbers reported by the Dane County Clerk’s office, Biden won in all of the Waunakee-area municipalities except for the towns of Dane and Vienna.
The following are the vote totals within the Waunakee municipalities as reported by Dane County:
Town of Dane: Biden – 244; Trump – 333
Town of Springfield: Biden – 1096; Trump – 828
Town of Vienna: Biden – 503; Trump – 506
Town of Westport: Biden - 1923; Trump – 1113
Village of Dane: Biden – 340; Trump – 298
Village of Waunakee: Biden – 5958; Trump – 3325
Assembly District 79
Voters in the Waunakee area reelected the Democratic incumbent from Middleton, Dianne Hesselbein, to another term in the state Assembly, and in Dane County, Hesselbein won with 67% of the vote. She turned back a challenge from the Republican candidate, Victoria Fueger of Waunakee, who had never run for office before.
The following are the Waunakee-area voting totals:
Town of Springfield: Hesselbein – 1047; Fueger – 827
Town of Vienna: Hesselbein – 485; Fueger – 483.
Town of Westport: Hesselbein – 1831; Fueger – 1148
Village of Waunakee: Hesselbein – 5769; Fueger – 3379
Congressional District 2
Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan also held on to his seat representing the Waunakee area in the House of Representatives. He turned back a challenge from Republican Peter Theron, who has run for the office in several past elections.
The following are totals from the Waunakee area:
Town of Dane: Pocan – 231; Theron – 330
Town of Springfield: Pocan – 1030; Theron – 847
Town of Vienna: Pocan – 472; Theron – 505
Town of Westport: Pocan – 1832; Theron – 1156
Village of Dane: Pocan – 329; Theron – 298
Village of Waunakee: Pocan – 5713; Theron – 3492
