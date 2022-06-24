Westport Town Board members are considering how best to preserve what’s left of a more than 250-year-old tree that has served as a reminder to developers to take precautions as they proceed with projects.
The white oak on Westport Road has been treasured by town residents for centuries. It died after a development project there more than 25 years ago.
In 1996, as apartments were built along the road, the developers were warned not to allow equipment to be parked within the tree’s canopy.
“But they parked their bulldozers there anyway, and the result was we sued them for it because they didn’t follow orders within the plan commission’s recommendation,” said Dean Grosskopf, Westport town administrator.
The town received a settlement and used it to commission artist Alberto Chavez to carve a sculpture out of the stump. Engraved with animals and humans, the stump has been a conversational piece for many residents along the road. But Sunday, soaked with recent rains and decayed, it fell over.
Westport crews have cordoned off the tree and are talking to experts to see how at least a part of it can be preserved, Grosskopf said.
“We don’t know what to do about it yet, but we’re working on it,” he added, noting that the stump was pretty badly rotted.
“The board has asked me to explore options and do whatever we can to save part of the carving,” Grosskopf said.
Still, the tree’s legacy lives on in the town’s code of ordinances. They provide protections for trees, requiring developers to erect fencing along drop lines to prevent vehicles from parking on their roots and causing damage.