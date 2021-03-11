Phil Willems is running for a fifth term on the Waunakee Village Board and still has goals to accomplish. Among them are the village board’s work with diversity, equity and inclusion and bringing the pool complex to a vote for Waunakee residents.
The village recently voted to extend TID 2 for one year to establish an affordable housing fund.
“Extending this TIF by one year creates a supply of cash and that can go toward affordable housing,” Willems said.
But the board’s vote in favor of the extension was not necessarily an endorsement of the apartment proposal on West Main Street near McDonald’s, which Willems said, “just doesn’t seem like the best place to put a lot of kids.”
While many people like the idea of workforce or affordable housing, Willems raised concern about subsidizing a project that could then be sold at market rate.
“It's one thing to create affordable housing,” he said, adding that maintaining the workforce rate is a challenge.
Willems acknowledged that the use of Tax Incremental Financing is not popular. He noted that for a time in Milwaukee, the city would offer tax freezes to businesses looking to locate there.
“That’s sort of like a TIF in my mind,” Willems said. “I see TIFs the way we’ve done them as kind of a good thing for existing taxpayers and the growth of the city.”
Businesses may not choose to locate in a municipality that does not offer them. And TIF districts closing early can be extended for a year with tax increment going toward affordable housing.
With the village’s “pay-go” policy, the village makes no investment up front to the developer, Willems said. During the TIF district’s life, only the taxes generated from the new value of the development are returned to the developer to pay for costs.
“People argue it’s costing more money for streets and public works, and existing taxpayers are paying for it. They’re probably right,” Willems said. But he added the reward may be worth it, citing the TIF district created for Epic in Verona as an example.
Willems is 82, he said, and this will likely be his last run for village board. As a member of the parks-and-recreation committee, he would like to see through projects in those areas and has a desire to serve the village.
He said the village board is fiscally responsible and has the capacity to borrow approximately $107 million. Currently, the village debt is $36,663,548, Willems said.
“There’s a lot of room for a pool complex,” he said.
The village board will also consider how to streamline its staff as two staffers approach retirement. In addition, the plan is to move village hall into the former South Street library building. That would result in the current administrative building being on the tax rolls.
A native of Arkansas, Willems began working in retail at a young age and managed stores in Midwestern cities, including inner cities, he said.
“I was able to blend in and make lots of friends,” Willems said. He includes people in the community by inviting them to join organizations and volunteer with him for the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program or Rotary Lights, he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.