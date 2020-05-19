As the Waunakee High School Class of 2020 celebrates the completion of their K-12 education virtually in June, their pictures will be hung on street-pole banners allowing the entire village to honor them.
The Waunakee Village Board gave final approval to the project spearheaded by parents and dedicated volunteers Monday.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier drafted a resolution with an exception to the village code to allow for the banners. While normally only directional signs, street signs, stop signs and other village-owned signs are allowed on the right-of-way, the national COVID-19 emergency has caused extraordinary circumstances.
“The Village believes that allowing the pictures of the high school seniors to be placed on banners affixed to the Main Street light poles will boost community moral and spirit in these extraordinary times,” the resolution states.
It requires all of the work on property be performed by village personnel, that consent to present the pictures be obtained, that the village be reimbursed for expenses and that a period of time for the banners to be hung be determined.
Tara Swalve, who helped spearhead the initiative, said she was grateful to village officials in their guidance and to high school principal Brian Borowski for contacting students and parents to obtain consent to use their pictures.
“We are so thrilled that we can celebrate the class of 2020 with the class flags on Main,” Swalve said
She noted that more than 200 high school seniors have given permission to use their pictures, and that the committee is working to complete forms and gather the remaining pictures. Another reminder will be sent out this week. Students and parents with questions about the project are asked to email the committee at kee2020flags@gmail.com.
Since the Tribune first reported on the initiative, Swalve said several business have come forward to help, including Boston’s Pizza, Waun-A-Bowl, Milio’s, Silk Purse Aesthetics, Simply Unique, Rex’s Innkeeper, Trending Now and others. Many continue to sponsor specials with proceeds going to the project. Individuals have also come forward with donations, Swalve said.
Anyone interested in donating can mail a check made out to Waunakee 2020 Class Flags, 215 S Century Ave., Waunakee, WI 53597 or donate online to the go fund me page https://www.gofundme.com/f/waunakee-2020-class-flags
