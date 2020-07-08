With 90-degree temperatures under a relentless sun, about the only relief is a dip in the water.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi chose just such a day July 8 to announce new technology being piloted to clear away plants and potentially harmful bacteria from lakes, ensuring they can remain open to for swimmers.
“This time of year, everyone likes to get outside,” Parisi said, noting particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for low-cost recreation.
Parisi, with the county’s Land and Water Resources staff, gathered at Mendota County Park to demonstrate what the department’s engineers had developed – a vacuum-equipped barge to remove sediment and dead plants from the shorelines. Algae and other sediment are sucked into a container and placed in a landfill afterwards.
The county’s algae clean-up is just one of several initiatives to keep lakes in the Yahara Watershed clean, Parisi said. The county has also partnered with area farmers on run-off prevention efforts and created a “suck the muck” program, removing phosphorus-laden sediment from streams that would otherwise enter the lakes and cause algae blooms.
Other efforts have included filtering water at beaches, such as at Mendota County Park.
A press released from the county executive’s office notes that Parisi included $20,000 for this algae vacuum initiative in his 2018 budget.
During prolonged periods of heat, harmful blue-green algae blooms have closed Dane County beaches in the past. The intent of the new technology is to prevent these blooms and keep beaches open.
Parisi credited the Land and Water Resources engineers’ passion and ingenuity, which resulted in the new technology.
