The Dane County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the 2022 county budget at their meeting Monday. The operating budget totals $660,577,196. The capital budget is $94,175,900. The budget includes a levy increase of 4.4%, increasing taxes on the average home by $67.87.
The annual budget process takes place each October and November and sets spending priorities for the following calendar year. The County Executive released his proposed budget on Oct. 1, and County Board committees have spent the last several weeks hearing from the public and making amendments regarding staffing and funding levels.
“County Executive Parisi proposed a budget that included many of the Board’s priorities, particularly related to behavioral health. We were able to build on the proposed budget to make a good budget even better, including additional funds for criminal justice reform, supporting the most vulnerable, and protecting the environment,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.
Supervisor Tim Kiefer, who represents Waunakee and a portion of Westport, said he voted for the overall budget voted against the elimination of a room and board fee charged to jail residents with work-release privileges.
Jail residents who have been convicted of a crime and are serving a jail sentence are in most cases eligible to leave the jail to go to work, Kiefer said. They are charged $23.79 per day to defray the cost of providing room and board at the jail, or half that rate if they are working less than 30 hours a week.
The vote to eliminate the fee passed by a 32-4 vote. It will result in a loss of approximately $134,000 per year, Kiefer said.
“I believe that we need more sheriff’s deputies out patrolling our community so that they can prevent burglaries, car thefts, and other serious crimes,” Kiefer said. “We should not be reducing the sheriff’s office budget by $134,000.”
Kiefer also voted no on a budget amendment to reduce the sheriff’s office budget for 2022 by $25,000. This budget cut will result in a delay in hiring one sheriff’s deputy. That amendment passed on a vote of 32-4.
Several other amendments from the Board to the county budget address criminal justice reform including:
-$200,000 to expand gun violence prevention
-$67,617 to establish a pretrial services office
-Add a training officer for the Sheriff’s Office beginning Oct. 1
-Increase a legal assistant position in the District Attorney’s Office at a cost of $29,500.
Additionally, capital and operating amendments support the most vulnerable with direct assistance and system assessment including:
-$75,000 to update a homeless plan
-$7,000 for community health equity grants
-Increase funding by $12,500 to expand the Double Dollar program benefits
-A $35,000 contract with Families Back to the Table to provide support to clients including housing, case management, and mentoring to name a few
-An additional $15,000 in funding for Afghan refugees-$40,000 for a food system assessment
-$1 million in additional funds for a tiny house project
-$3,250,000 to convert a hotel into affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness and on the coordinated entry list
The Board also included operating and capital amendments related to the environment and sustainability including:
-$35,000 to control tree damaging invasives
-Increase LTE funding for forestry work by $25,000
-Add $300,000 for funding for the future implementation of recommendations from the City of Madison’s Monona Bay watershed study
-Increase the SMART fund by $100,000
-Include $10,000 in funding to increase purchase of trees for underserved areas
-$500,000 in funds for park accessibility projects
“Throughout the process, we were able to hear from members of the community about their priorities as we prepare to transition out of the pandemic. We still face uncertainty and challenges. I’m pleased that the 2022 budget will help even the most vulnerable among us endure those challenges,” said County Board Supervisor Patrick Miles (District 34), who chairs the Personnel and Finance Committee.
The budget will now go on to County Executive Parisi for his signature.