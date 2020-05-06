With some newer trustees on the Waunakee Village Board, including Nila Frye who attended her first meeting as an elected official May 7, the board was presented with guidelines for complying with the state’s open meetings and open records act.
In their virtual meeting, attorney Bryan Kleinmaier presented the board with materials from the Wisconsin League of Municipalities and the Department of Justice.
In essence, the state’s open meetings law requires that all meetings must be open and accessible to the public except in limited situations when the governing body may meet in closed session.
The open records law allows the public to inspect any public record. Kleinmaier said public records are related directly to the function of the agency, and they apply to emails, as well, which must be kept for seven years.
He advised board members to use their Village of Waunakee email addresses, which village staff can maintain.
When board members conduct business using their village email address, staff members can easily search them when responding to public records requests. If village board members use their personal emails for public business, they will be required to maintain the correspondence.
If a board member uses personal email accounts for public business and the village or staff gets a public records request or is in litigation and in discovery, that personal email account will need to be searched.
Village President Chris Zellner asked about the “reply-all” option on emails sent to all board members. Kleinmaier said in no instance should this option be used.
Kleinmaier noted that this applies to social media, as well. He advised board members to use only the village’s social media accounts to communicate with constituents.
“Just like with emails, you are not going to have to worry about maintaining the accounts,” he said.
Kleinmaier said social media is appropriate to use for getting feedback from constituents, but commenting on other posts could create problems in maintaining those documents.
He noted that Trustee Kristin Runge was called out by a person online, and rather than offering an opinion on that site, she suggested the party reach out via the village’s email or social media account. She also took a screenshot of the message to maintain that public record.
Kleinmaier then discussed the open meetings law, which applies to all governmental bodies. One half of a governmental body or even less, enough to control the course of action, is considered a “negative quorum.”
Walking quorums can occur, as well, on social media and email conversations, Kleinmaier noted, and urged board members to beware of these.
“If three members are on social meeting and start talking about how they’ll vote on an issue, it can be very close to a walking quorum,” Kleinmaier said. With a quorum, the open meetings law applies, requiring public access and notice. This also applies to board members calling one another to discuss how they will vote on a matter.
“It all goes back to the government’s business is supposed to be conducted at open meetings,” Kleinmaier said.
Trustee Frye noted that the board often uses a blanket statement before going into closed session rather than stating the specific reasons.
Kleinmaier said usually a general reason is provided but the specifics are limited because matters involve a litigant or bargaining for financial reasons.
Village President Chris Zellner asked if Waunakee’s process is different from other communities.
Kleinmaier said Waunakee handles closed meetings no differently from the other communities he or other attorneys in his firm represent.
For instance, when a governmental body goes into closed session to discuss a request for Tax Incremental Assistance, specific details may be kept confidential.
“When it comes to dollars, we’re protecting the taxpayers,” Kleinmaier said, adding that village trustees can’t attend board meetings with a company’s CEO.
