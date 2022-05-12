As the Waunakee Village Board approved a bond sale earlier this month, the members reviewed the Moody’s Investors Service report, one describing the village’s economy as “likely to remain healthy.”
The board approved awarding the low bid to Baird with an interest rate of 3.1922% for the principal borrowing of $3.485 million to finance streets, parks and building improvements, with $2.1 million slated for street maintenance. The five bids came in with interest rates ranging from 3.1922% from Baird to 3.3265% from BOK Financial Securities.
The village’s rating from Moody’s Investors Service was “Aa2.” The summary of Moody’s credit analysis describes the village as benefiting from a growing tax base located near Madison, the Wisconsin state capital and home to UW-Madison.
“Waunakee’s credit attributes also include strong resident income indices and healthy operating reserves,” the report notes.
Based on the village’s audited financial statement from the end of 2020, the credit opinion offers more detail, noting that the village’s $2.2 billion tax base is “predominantly residential (82%) with a modest commercial presence (13%).”
Waunakee’s valuation has grown at an average rate of 7.3% over the past five years as a result of new development, according to Moody's.
Some of the challenges to Waunakee’s credit rating include high debt levels and elevated fixed costs, the report adds. It notes an upgrade could be gained if the tax increment district finances were improved, a point Trustee Nila Frye asked about.
Finance director Renee Meinholz explained that when the report was drafted at the end of 2020, TIF district No. 5 costs exceeded the revenue. New development in that district downtown has increased the value, allowing it to pay off the costs.
The report notes that the “village’s financial position is likely to remain sound because of conservative budgeting and ongoing trend of general fund surpluses that have strengthened reserves.”