New members appointed to town plan commission, joint planning and zoning committees

Westport supervisors made several committee appointments last week, as part of the town’s annual reorganization process. Staff confirmed Wednesday that each of the appointees have accepted their new positions.
Joe Pichette
Supervisor-elect Joe Pichette was appointed to the Middleton-Westport Joint Zoning Commission (JZC), filling a vacancy left behind by former commissioner Dean Grosskopf and his decision to step down from the multijurisdictional body in February. Pichette has served as a citizen member of the town’s plan commission the past five years, as well as its Historic Preservation Commission.
The owner of industrial equipment supplier Alpha Engineering and Sales (AES), Inc., Pichette also served on the Town Design Standards and Sign Design Group but recently expressed interest in taking his service to the next level.
Pichette filed nomination papers for the town-board seat Terry Enge will be vacating next month, and won the uncontested bid for election with 595 votes.
The 58-year-old said his business experience and teaching background – Pichette taught at MATC for 11 years – has provided him with a solid foundation in project planning and seeing those projects through to completion. Managing growth, preserving the town’s rural environment and maintaining “a low tax base” would be the largest challenges moving forward, he stated.
Chris Moore
Historic Preservation Commissioner Chris Moore was appointed to the town’s plan commission. An executive vice president for the environmental-design firm ZEBRADOG, Moore has served as a resident “sign system expert” on the Sign Design group and recently submitted his interest for a plan-commission spot as well.
Moore said his professional experience and work on the historic preservation commission should benefit Westport’s plan commission as it moves forward.
Moore’s term began early last week and will run through April 2024.
Amy Freidig
Parks committee member Amy Freidig has been appointed to the town’s plan commission as well. An outreach specialist for UW-Extension’s Horticulture Program, Freidig has lent her expertise to the township since 2019, advising and advocating for the enhancement of green spaces in town. She’s also served as a liaison between local government committees, town staff and the public.
Like her fellow appointees, Freidig has served on the Sign Design group as it makes recommendations regarding the development of design standards for future town signage.
Freidig’s term began last week and will run through April 2025.
Neal Werner
Westport resident Neal Werner was appointed to the Westport Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). A vice president of engineering for RenewAire, Werner stated in his letter of interest that he has more than 30 years of engineering and corporate management experience, noting that his membership would add value to the commission as it moves ahead.
Werner said one of his reasons for serving is to help shape the future of the Town of Westport.
Ben Buss
Westport resident Ben Buss was appointed to the town’s parks committee. A digital experience director for American Family Insurance, Buss stated in his letter to the township that his experience in business strategy, marketing and product management have made him an ideal candidate for an officer position.
Buss served as a Waunakee High School (WHS) varsity football coach from 2000-2005. He has lived in the township for the past 18 years.
Deanna Loewenhagen
Westport resident Deanna Loewenhagen has been appointed to the town’s park committee as well. A senior right-of-way agent, Loewenhagen said her experience was in real-estate planning and grant reviews. Loewenhagen recently retired but continues to be involved in real estate.
She has lived in the township since 2000.
Dennis Tande
Recently appointed town plan commissioner Dennis Tande was appointed to the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission (JPC), replacing outgoing commissioner Eileen Bruskewitz.
Town staff was unable to provide any information on the new JPC member.