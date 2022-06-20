Before setting out on a week-long journey of the Madison-area lakes in a dug-out canoe on Monday, members of the Ho-Chunk Nation stopped in Waunakee to share a bit of their heritage.
Bill Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Nation tribal historic preservation officer, said he began working on the dug-out canoe in 2017.
With it fully constructed, Quackenbush and Ho-Chunk Nation youth will travel Madison area lakes much in the way their ancestors did, in a vessel crafted in the same tradition.
Michael Sallaway, Ho-Chunk Nation executive administrative officer, spoke of the journey's importance as a reminder of the culture.
He spoke of his own family's heritage, of learning some of the old stories and ways from his grandfather, and of the importance of sharing that cultural heritage.
“I’d like to wish our tribal youth compliments on their participation in something our ancestors did,” Sallaway said, adding that they traveled throughout much of the state in dug-out canoes.
Representatives from Waunakee-area local governments attended the ceremony. The Village of Waunakee, Town of Westport and Waunakee Community School District have collaborated with the Ho-Chunk Nation to recognize the area as their ancestral land. Sallaway expressed gratitude to the local officials, and presented them with a gift of tobacco and sage, saying they are regarded as holy and a way to communicate with the great spirit.
Village President Chris Zellner presented Ho-Chunk leaders with gifts, as well, including a banner with Waunakee’s logo and a carved pen inscribed with Ho-Chunk President Marlon WhiteEagle’s name. Waunakee artists accompanied the group to Mendota County Park, where the launch took place, for inspiration to create a stained glass piece to give as a gift upon their return.
Holding the gifts high for all in attendance to see, Sallaway said, “Once we receive a gift, we show it and share it with everybody.”
In 2020, Waunakee-area leaders engaged in a diversity, equity and inclusion initiative. They worked on a UW-Madison UniverCity Year project, engaging university students and professors in a number of different efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion.
Former Town of Westport Administrator Tom Wilson chaired the UniverCity Year committee to build relationships between the Waunakee community and Ho-Chunk Nation. Wilson said all have learned from the Ho-Chunk Nation, and he thanked the members for raising awareness.
Waunakee Community School District Administrator Randy Guttenberg noted that the school district has also been involved in diversity, equity and inclusion work. He congratulated Quackenbush on completing the dug-out canoe.
“We see ourselves in a continued partnership with the Ho-Chunk,” Guttenberg said, adding it also provides an opportunity to partner with the village and town.
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner said he was thankful and humbled to participate in the ceremony. The village board last year adopted a land acknowledgement, recognizing the Waunakee area as Ho-Chunk ancestral land.
With that, Ho-Chunk Nation leaders set out for Mendota County Park in Middleton for the 9 a.m. launch.