Jill Underly, who received support from the state teachers' union, was declared the winner of Tuesday's Wisconsin state superintendent race.
Underly, the Pecatonica School District Superintendent, and Deborah Kerr, former Brown Deer School District Superintendent, were both in the race to replace Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who was appointed to the seat formerly held by Gov. Tony Evers. Stanford Taylor declined to run for reelection.
Local election results will appear on the newspaper's website and in the April 15 print edition.
