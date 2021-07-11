A Dane County nonpartisan independent citizen redistricting commission appointed to create new supervisory district maps is asking for the public’s help.
The redistricting process occurs after the U.S. Census, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in the 2020 count results.
To collect public comment related to how they see their neighborhoods, the committee is using Representable, an open-sourced online tool for creating maps for communities of interest. According to a release from the county board, the tool was developed at Princeton University.
“The best way to define ‘communities of interest’ is to ask Dane County residents what they think,” said Ken Opin, chair of the redistricting commission.
Representable asks residents to map, explain and describe what and where their communities are. Hmong and Spanish translations are available. The program will be used throughout the summer to help commission members begin working on the maps in early October.
A tutorial on using Representable is available at https://danecountyplanning.com/Projects/Redistricting. The program itself can be found at https:www.representable.org/drive/tell-us-about-your/