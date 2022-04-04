A Town of Westport man who served his community throughout his life died March 30 at age 82.
John Van Dinter, town of Westport supervisor and chair for 26 years, saw the town through many changes before he declined to run for another term in 2017.
In a Tribune interview as Van Dinter planned to retire, he said he looked forward to traveling with his wife, Maureen Van Dinter, calling her his best friend. The two volunteered with the Waunakee EMS together for 38 years and later served on the Coast Guard Auxiliary. They also volunteered for the winter Olympics.
Van Dinter said he was most proud of the relationships he and his fellow board members forged with neighboring municipalities, after development pressures caused an annexation dispute.
Working with Van Dinter throughout the years was the town’s attorney, clerk-treasurer and administrator, Tom Wilson.
Wilson described Van Dinter as a kind of mentor.
“He was essentially my boss,” Wilson said. "He was more like a father figure for me, someone you could look at and want to model post retirement life. He was busier retired then, after he worked at the sheriff’s department.”
Van Dinter was also proud of the trail system Waunakee and Westport worked on together. He also advocated for environmental protections, requiring strict stormwater runoff limits from new developments, he told the Tribune.
Wilson noted that Van Dinter's relationships with others impacted how the town developed. In 2014, Van Dinter worked with UW-Madison professor Dick Lathrop who then recommended Dane County dredge Mary Lake Pond, which had become a depository for runoff that eventually flows back into Lake Mendota.
Now that project is about to begin as part of the county’s Suck the Muck program.
Wilson noted that during Van Dinter’s tenure, Westport built a new town hall and salt shed.
Van Dinter encouraged Wilson to serve on various committees, such as Lakes and Watershed, the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District and the Dane County Towns Association, he said.
“He had great relationships with the communities… and that was important that we were better together than we were fighting each other,” Wilson said.
Dean Grosskopf, who will replace Wilson when he retires later this month, remembered Van Dinter as a strong leader and person.
“He was kind of my hero,” Grosskopf said.
Grosskopf was elected town chair and Van Dinter to the first supervisor’s seat in 1990. At the time, Glen Hovde had proposed a controversial housing development, River Ridge Run, on River Road. The town board stopped the development.
“Glen Hovde was a formidable developer at the time, and he wanted to go ahead,” Grosskopf said.
Hovde filed a suit against the two, and they received notice on Christmas Eve, he added.
“And John said, ‘I never met a lawsuit I didn’t like,’” Grosskopf noted.
The town won the court case and now the land is open space surrounding Madison Country Day School.
In 1995, Grosskopf formed his own company and was remarried. He decided then to resign from the board and Van Dinter was appointed to the chair’s seat.
Under what Grosskopf called consistent, strong leaders for 20 years, Van Dinter was able to preserve Westport’s rural atmosphere while allowing limited development, he said.
“He was retiring from the sheriff’s department,and it made all the sense in the world for him to take the chair position,” Grosskopf said.
Twenty years later, when Van Dinter declined to run again, he provided Grosskopf with the opportunity to serve in that role once again.