During this pandemic, Halloween traditions may be one of the few that can be celebrated safely.
As the Waunakee Village Board heard an update about the COVID-19 pandemic, they learned that Madison Dane County Public Health would soon issue guidance to safe trick-or-treating.
“We’re lucky it’s a holiday where people dress up with masks on,” said Waunakee’s EMS Director, Scott Russell. “I think it will go on as planned.”
Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman will also offer some guidance.
The village board will make a recommendation at its first meeting in October.
Otherwise, Russell said the numbers of COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially, particularly as UW-Madison is back in session, and the number of those infected are higher than in March or April. He advised people to keep wearing their face masks.
Dr. Bill Ranum, a family physician who serves as a village trustee, agreed.
Ranum noted that cases are being tracked in subsections of the region, and the school district’s medical advisory is watching the effects of bringing the first young grades back to school in person.
“If the district or the town rate goes up, we know there’s an effect,” Ranum said.
Village president Chris Zellner asked if the garage-sale days, which took place Sept. 10-12, have had an effect.
Ranum said it would be difficult to tell until enough numbers of COVID cases show up.
