With an eye toward adding a public works employee and a police officer, the Waunakee Village Board considered a potential tax rate increase of 1.2% during their discussion on the 2021 budget Monday.
The idea of adding personnel was raised at the board’s October meeting, as members considered a budget with no levy increase over the previous year.
Department heads had been directed not to request additional employees as they had planned for the 2021 budget, said Renee Meinholz, finance director. But she said, had they been able to, a couple of departments would have, including police and public works.
Todd Schmidt, village administrator, noted public works had requested an additional staff person one year ago.
“The pressure on the department is no different; in fact it’s greater,” Schmidt said.
The village has added 385 new homes and 30 miles of street lanes since 2016, including a portion of Hwy. Q which the village maintains. The village has also added more than 50 acres of parkland.
“I think what’s facing public works that’s most notable would be caring for those streets and the infrastructure,” Schmidt said.
Public Works Director Bill Frederick added that the village has more than 12,000 trees to maintain. Emerald ash borer has demanded more attention to some trees, and because of that, other trees were not taken care of, Frederick said. Without new staff, the department could fall behind on snow removal. Frederick added that weed-whacking around fire hydrants and light poles was not getting done, and his department had been getting phone calls. Also, with COVID-19, his department has taken more time sanitizing shelters and playgrounds.
Meinholz prepared a comparison of public works staff based on population with other surrounding communities. It showed Waunakee has .6 public works laborers per 1,000 people compared to .8 in other communities.
The police department had felt the need to hire another officer last year, Schmidt said.
“If we look at that 2016 growth discussion, over 1,000 new residents, mid 300s new households obviously is going to tell you that more patrol is required,” Schmidt said.
The new officer would also allow more detective work to occur during a time when car thefts and break-ins have occurred, Schmidt added. In addition, officers are engaged in more training on de-escalation and mental health.
Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman explained how the new position would enhance the department’s capabilities.
Kreitzman said three to four years ago, the former chief had looked at whether to add a second investigator, and the department took a patrol officer off of the road to assist with investigations.
“Over the last four years, we’ve really seen that we do need more detectives. Just the amount of work they’re doing tracking everything down – search warrants, subpoenas, court house… especially during the past few years where we’ve seen an uptick in burglaries and stolen cars and things like that,” Kreitzman said.
Now, the department has seen it needs that patrol position back to ensure the department is maintaining staffing levels and giving officers time off when needed without having to order staff to work on days off, Kreitzman added.
“We’re really kind of seeing stresses in both areas,” Kreitzman said. He would promote the patrol officer who is working as a detective and add another patrol officer, he said.
A comparison prepared by Meinholz also showed Waunakee’s per-capita police staffing as lower than in other communities.
The expense for both staffing positions would add $131,960 to the 2021 budget and $174,203 to the 2022 budget, Meinholz explained to the Tribune after Monday’s meeting.
Board members agreed that the additional personnel is needed. The discussion mainly focused on how to pay for it while holding the reins on the tax levy.
The options presented included raising the tax levy increases from zero, as the initial budget had projected, to 1.2 percent. For the average home assessed at $370,267, the tax would increase by $26.
The second option would be to decrease other expenses, such as the planned cost of living increase for all employees of 2% or the pay-as-you-go funding for parks and streets. Or, a combination of the two could be considered.
Trustee Erin Moran said by not adding positions during a time when road and parks are being added, the board is sending mixed messages, and that increasing the tax levy was probably the best option.
Trustee Nila Frye said for some families, the tax increase could be large and suggested a mix of funding could be found for the new positions.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said one fear is having overworked and stressed employees.
“I’m afraid we’ll lose the good people we have,” Herzberg said.
The larger budget concerns could come in 2022, Herzberg said, noting the village needs to get the new positions on staff during this budget year.
“If we wait two years and we can’t afford them, and our village continues to grow, how do we maintain the level of service that our residents expect?” Herzberg said.
Trustee Kristin Runge noted that a $26 tax increase is “pretty reasonable.”
“For the added police protection and knowing that our police officers are well rested and not coming in on their day off and have the support that they need, for our parks folks to also know that they have the support that they need, it’s a pretty small increase, in my opinion,” Runge said.
Trustee Bill Ranum said he believed the cost-of-living increase should be maintained.
“I expect Renee to just be magical about this,” Ranum said of the finance director.
Frye asked what would happen in 2022 if the budget outlook is even more bleak and the positions cannot be maintained.
Schmidt noted that new home building permits are on par with the prior year. Meinholz added that she could foresee a $100,000 decrease in state funding from state shared revenue and transportation aids.
Staff agreed to examine the budget and present a number of approaches to present at the board’s Nov. 16 meeting. The board will hold another public hearing then and adopt the budget afterwards.
Public comments
Two members of the public spoke up at the village’s virtual public hearing to request budget changes.
Ann Lewandowski said she supported the addition of a new streets person but was alarmed at the miles of new roads as compared with the number of new homes.
“As you’re approving new development, I really urge you to look at how big those these developments are, how many road miles they have, and what the long-term impact of the budget will be,” Lewandowski said.
Lewandowski also urged the board to look at what a vaccine distribution program might need for support and talk with Dr. Bill Ranum, a village trustee and family physician with SSM Health, about his effort to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to the village. Lewandowski has done pandemic planning and preparedness, and said she worries that systems in place will not provide access to those who are disadvantaged, she said.
Linda Ashmore said as she looks at the budget, she is concerned about the amount that goes to TIF funding.
“Kind of echoing what Ann said, as we grow so rapidly and we’re using TID money to grow, having money to pay for new roads and staff for new roads… is something to consider,” Ashmore said.
She also asked village trustees to remove WaunaBoom from the village budget, noting that it should be not be under the village’s purview but a separate organization.
When village officials solicit donations from businesses with projects coming before the board, a conflict of interest could be perceived, Ashmore noted.
Ashmore said nothing was budgeted for the Waunakee Food Pantry or Waunakee Neighborhood Connections.
Finally, she wondered if the village could see some cost savings by hiring an in-house attorney.
Village board members discussed each of these but took no action.
