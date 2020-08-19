In Wisconsin, summer brings road construction, and as the season is now winding down, so are many of the village’s road projects.
At the Aug. 17 Waunakee Village Board meeting, Kevin Even, village engineer, provided the board with an update on ongoing projects, both public and private.
Projects completed are at Henry Street, Elizabeth Street, Rupert Road, Centennial Parkway, Reeve Drive, William Way and other locations.
Those currently underway are at Kearney Way and Verleen Avenue.
Part of the Verleen Avenue project from Pinehurst to Madison Street has been withheld due to drainage issues. Even said some residents continue to have their sump pumps running and are working with the Waunakee school district to resolve this. Even said putting this section of the project on hold offers time to consider whether storm laterals extended to the property lines should be built.
Also this week, the Centennial Park parking-lot resurfacing was scheduled to take place.
At Woodland Crest, the site of the future Hy-Vee store at Woodland Drive and Hwy. Q, Sarah Lane has been completed. However, the traffic signal has been delayed due to a glitch in ordering a part for it.
With school not in session and the Hy-Vee store not yet operational, Even said he did not foresee an issue with the delay.
Village President Chris Zellner has heard questions about the Hy-Vee project, he said, and to his knowledge, it is on track to be completed in the fall of 2020. The interior was being reevaluated, particularly the restaurant portion, due to COVID-19, Zellner said.
Also, roads in the last phase of Westview Meadows are substantially completed.
The Arboretum Village roads are graded, and Heritage Hills is also underway.
Even said blasting is occurring at Heritage Hills and will be a benefit when rebuilding roads and installing underground utilities.
Even also discussed some projects scheduled to take place in the future. Hwy. 113 north of Waunakee is scheduled for either 2024 or 2025, Even said.
He added that he is thankful to citizens who have pressed for improvements to Hwy. 113 at the southern end of the village, at Arboretum Drive. That project is now scheduled for 2024.
“We’ve known and some of you have known, it’s a very dangerous intersection,” Even said.
