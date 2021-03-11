Robert McPherson ran for the Waunakee Village Board in the past two elections, but was never elected. He decided to run a third time when, at the time, only three others had received nomination papers, he said.
"I was concerned. there were still a lot of people in the village that wanted choices," he said.
McPherson would like the board to examine its zoning for housing to expand options. Currently, new houses are built large, creating similar housing and higher prices.
McPherson also would like more inclusion in Waunakee, he said.
"What I mean by that is having actual recognition of Black History Month, Pride Month... having events that are more inclusive with groups that are not represented today in activities that go on," he said.
Different organizations could be invited to present programs, either through Create Waunakee or at events.
McPherson said he has been in favor of one-year Tax Incremental Finance extensions for affordable housing since his first run for village trustee. The funds can also be used for infrastructure, consulting fees or other costs related to affordable housing, he said.
When the board was discussing the TIF district for Octopi, McPherson spoke out in opposition. TIF assistance comes with a risk, he noted.
"The village is basically acting like a lender to a private business, and the private business, while we hope that they are successful and they create jobs, this private business is trying to expand in what is arguably an economic downturn, and if they don't perform and don't do as well... it's really the village that will have to figure out where it will come up with the money," McPherson said.
Also, Octopi's owners stated it had had record growth but wanted to expand faster than its lender was comfortable with, according to McPherson. He asked if it was fair to the taxpayers to be "on the hook" for the next 10 to 20 years for the TIF assistance if Octopi wants to grow again and relocates.
TIF should not be used to assist businesses seeking to expand at a level its lenders are uncomfortable with but to encourage development on unutilized land, according to McPherson.
McPherson supports the village government’s engagement in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, but is not happy about the instances prompting them -- a letter containing an anti-Semitic comment sent to a school board member last year and an incident in May when high school students drove through the village yelling a racial slur from an open car window.
"I feel like what occurs only occurs because the village got negative press," McPherson said about recent DEI efforts, adding community members had been warning elected officials for some time.
Still, he said the DEI work is “opening the eyes of a lot of people, especially those that make decisions.”
McPherson called the village a government functional, but said more diversity is needed.
McPherson is the vice president of risk management at Peoples State Bank in Wausau where he is in charge of the bank’s compliance, internal audit and risk management functions, ensuring the bank is compliant with state and federal regulations.
He and his wife have a 4-year-old child. In his free time, he enjoys bicycling and traveling.
