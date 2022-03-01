Tom Wilson and Dean Grosskopf at a groundbreaking ceremony for Inspire Academy in the Town of Westport in 2018. Grosskopf was named the new administrator/clerk-treasurer for the town, succeeding Wilson as he retires April 21.
The Town of Westport will soon see a new chair on its board of supervisors and a new administrator/clerk-treasurer.
The town’s attorney, administrator/clerk-treasurer Tom Wilson, had announced in early 2022 that he had planned to retire this spring. After serving in the position for the past 23 years, Wilson will retire on April 21.
At the Feb. 7 board meeting, the town board extended an offer to its chair, Dean Grosskopf, one of nine applicants and four finalists interviewed by the board for the administrator/clerk-treasurer position. Wilson announced Monday that Grosskopf had signed a contract with the town on Feb. 24.
Grosskopf has served twice as the town’s chair, first in the mid 1990s. He returned to that role after a hiatus, gaining decades of experience in town government.
“Mr. Grosskopf is familiar with the relationships, agreements, interworking, and most importantly, the citizens of Westport,” a press release from the town stated.
He will begin employment with the town as an assistant to the current administrator/clerk-treasurer and work with Wilson until April 21.
Town Supervisor Ken Sipsma said the board took its time hiring the best candidate for the position.
Grosskopf lives with his wife and children in Westport, where he has lived for the 36 years.
Grosskopf resigned from his town board chair seat after the Feb. 23 Middleton/Westport Joint Zoning Committee meeting, his last one as chair, according to Wilson. He cannot serve as both board chair and administrator/clerk-treasurer, Wilson said.
The town board will appoint a new chair, likely Supervisor Ken Sipsma, the vice chair, as Grosskopf’s successor, Wilson said. A long-time member of the plan commission will likely be tapped for the vice chair seat.