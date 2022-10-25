As property values spike, Waunakee school board approves lower tax rate

As recommended by the Waunakee Community School District’s Budget Committee, the board of education Monday approved decreasing the tax rate in the 2023-24 budget, along with the levy for the year.
Due to rising property values, the $9.68 tax rate allows the district to maintain the tax levy portion of its budget at $38.5 million, Steve Summers, executive director of operations, explained during the Oct. 17 annual meeting.
At annual meetings, electors approve the tax, along with other funds for district operations.
The school board’s policy had been to maintain a consistent tax rate of $10.89, but Summers said that upon learning the equalized value for district was 15.8%, the administration and the budget committee recommended the rate decrease.
“If you keep the property tax amount at $38.5 million, and divide it by a much larger property tax base, the district tax rate would decline,” Summer said.
The budget committee had already considered such a scenario at its August meeting.
Of the property value increase, Summers said it’s estimated that new construction is about 3.3%, but he added the state calculates that by municipality, not school district.
“So of the 15.8 percent increase in property values, somewhere about twelve-and-a-half percent of that is existing homes being valued higher. So the approach to be able to keep existing homes with a consistent property tax amount is to decrease the tax rate to $9.68,” Summers said.
School budgets are finalized once all of the pieces of information are in such as enrollment, the revenue cap from the state and equalized values.
Four different budgets have been prepared for final adoption on Nov. 9, after the referendum results are in, with scenarios of neither referendum question passing, both questions approved, and one or the other rejected by voters.
Priorities
Randy Guttenberg, district superintendent, shared some of the district’s priorities in arriving at the budget. No. 1 is maintaining a high level of student achievement. That Includes recruiting and retaining staff, he said.
“About 80 percent of our budget is people. Those people translate into the programs and the services we provide our students,” Guttenberg said.
Focus is also put on Professional Learning Communities for teachers, along with curriculum, instruction and assessment, and supporting students who are accelerated in learning and those who are struggling.
That includes students struggling with mental issues, Guttenberg said, adding some of those issues were pre-pandemic but those trends have risen afterwards.
“You will see some things with regards to a community engagement process that we would like to do again this fall,” he said, adding more information will be shared with the school board.
The next priority will be to look at Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the board consider the ad hoc DEI’s recommendations.
“Each of our school board committees has been taking a look at those recommendations as they align with the work of the specific committees and will be bringing pieces of their work to the full board,” Guttenberg said.
The third priority is related to the referendum with the vote planned for Nov. 8. Voters will decide whether the district should spend $175 million to build a new Heritage Elementary on the Woodland Drive site near the Intermediate school, then a new Middle School on the South Street Heritage site. The existing Middle School would then become part of the high school campus. A number of maintenance and other remodeling projects are included, as well,
A second operational referendum question will ask to exceed the revenue cap by $10 million phased in over three years.
Also this year, the policy review committee is reviewing the district's policies and bringing suggestions for revisions to the school board.
There was some discussion about the district’s practice of prepaying debt, with one resident asking if the board could cancel the operational referendum and instead use funds it set aside for debt defeasance.
Administrators said that is not possible at this point.
Also, another resident made a motion to increase the annual stipend for board members to attend meetings. That motion passed, increasing the stipend from $3,200 to $6,200 for the president, clerk and treasurer. For other directors, it will rise from $2,800 to $5,600.