As property values spike, Waunakee school board approves lower tax rate

As recommended by the Waunakee Community School District’s Budget Committee, the board of education Monday approved decreasing the tax rate in the 2023-24 budget, along with the levy for the year.

Due to rising property values, the $9.68 tax rate allows the district to maintain the tax levy portion of its budget at $38.5 million, Steve Summers, executive director of operations, explained during the Oct. 17 annual meeting. 

Budget scenarios

The board of education approved four different scenarios for the 2022-23 budget, one of which will be adopted based on Nov. 8 referendum results.

