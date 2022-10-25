In-person absentee voting
Polls are set up at Waunakee Village Hall for in-person absentee voting, which began Oct. 25.

 Roberta Baumann

Since the false accusations of a stolen 2020 presidential election, interest in the whole voting and tabulation process has grown, Waunakee clerks say.

Both Karla Endres, village clerk, and Lynn Richardson, deputy clerk, say they’ve seen more interest in observing elections and becoming poll workers from both political parties. The interest is welcome, because onlookers see how transparent a process it is, they say.