The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s estimates of municipal property values released in August may have an impact on the Waunakee school district’s property tax rate.
Steve Summers, the district’s director of operations, reported to the board Monday that the budget committee will consider a decrease in the tax rate in October if the property values do indeed increase by 14% to 15%.
At Monday’s board of education meeting, Summers told the school board that the district’s financial advisor plan was created in July with the assumption of property value growing by 5% in October then 3% afterwards.
But the budget committee, In its communication to the community regarding the referendum and the financial plan, has added new language stating, “Increases in property values above 5% may result in decreases to the tax rate.”
“Based on that information that was shared in August, it is likely that the equalized property value for the Waunakee school district will increase between 14% and !5% in October. That is a very different figure than we were using in the draft financial plan,” Summers told school board members at the Sept. 12 meeting.
Summers noted that the district’s goal has been to maintain a consistent property tax rate across the school years, but that goal may be revisited.
Randy Guttenberg, district superintendent, added that home values impact the tax, and the intent has been to keep the tax stable.
Summing up, Summers said, “Perhaps the goal would be rephrased from ‘a consistent tax rate’ to ‘a consistent school tax on your home.’”
The district’s financial plan was based on a consistent tax rate and new construction being “a large component of picking up the additional costs related to the referendum,” Summers added.
Other budget scenarios
As the budget committee works toward a final draft of the budget for October, it will also consider four different scenarios based on the November referendums' possible outcomes, Summers said.
An initial draft of the budget included a debt repayment of $6.8 million. If the referendum is approved, the board would issue new debt and have the availability to increase the funds in Fund 10, its operational fund.
Summer’s presented a chart showing the difference between a referendum-approved budget and the budget the board has already reviewed. In October, the business managers will present four possible scenarios based on the outcomes of the two referendum questions – a $175 million capital referendum to build a new elementary and middle school, and an operational referendum seeking to exceed the revenue cap by $6 million over three years for operational costs.
Envisioning Heritage
Planning for new school construction is already underway as the facilities committee has begun reaching out to subcontractors recommended by its general contractor, it was reported Monday. Construction of a new Heritage Elementary School on the Intermediate School site is planned to be completed by fall of 2024, should the referendum pass. Construction of the middle school would then begin on the South Street Heritage Elementary site.
Guttenberg presented conceptual images for the new elementary school from Eppstein Uhen Architects showing six classrooms per grade level and their spaces or “villages.”
Different concepts were presented including one with smaller cafes rather than one large cafeteria, a concept administrators have seen on tours of different schools, Gutenberg said.
Some schools had what they referred to as “wet rooms” with vinyl floors and drains where art projects could be completed.
“What they also found was, one of the things that schools wanted to do was minimize travel time and minimize the size of the groups that sit together,” Guttenberg said about the cafes.
A large instruction room located near the gym also allows for a gathering space during the weekends when community members use the space.
“I think the staff are generally liking this concept,” Guttenberg. School administrators are discussing the concept with Taher, the district’s food service provider, and gathering information from custodial staff at other districts, he added.