Envisioning Heritage

This is one of the concepts for Heritage Elementary on the new west Woodland Drive site.

 Waunakee Community School District

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s estimates of municipal property values released in August may have an impact on the Waunakee school district’s property tax rate.

Steve Summers, the district’s director of operations, reported to the board Monday that the budget committee will consider a decrease in the tax rate in October if the property values do indeed increase by 14% to 15%.