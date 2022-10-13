In 2020, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, Waunakee’s village government began its own work to address diversity, equity and inclusion in the community.
That work has gained recognition in the form of a Salute to Local Government Award announced by the Wisconsin Policy Forum Oct. 12.
This is the 30th annual award presentation to celebrate “the benefits that public sector ingenuity and excellence bring to taxpayers and communities throughout Wisconsin,” according to a news release from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Local governments and school districts were awarded in the categories of innovative problem solving, advancing racial equity, and public-private cooperation. Individuals in the public sector were also saluted for excellence, as leaders of the future and for lifetime achievement.
Waunakee’s local government was saluted in the Effort to Advance Racial Equity category, notably for its UniverCity Year project with UW-Madison’s UniverCity Alliance.
In its partnership with UW-Madison students, the village produced 17 projects, each offering insight into the community and new opportunities. They addressed local ordinances, village employment practices and more.
According to a Tribune article about the work from last spring, Environmental Studies students developed educational programming for Waunakee students to learn about the Ho-Chunk Nation; journalism and mass-communication students created messaging that addresses mental health challenges post-COVID for students and older adults; and public health students analyzed Waunakee students’ mental health needs and the coordination of a district services team, developing a model. One of the goals is to de-stigmatize mental health needs.
The work also involved building a relationship with the Ho-Chunk Nation. The village adopted a land acknowledgement statement recognizing that the village is on ancestral Ho-Chunk land.
Last spring, as Ho-Chunk Nation members set out on a week-long journey of the Madison-area waterways in a dug-out canoe, they stopped in Waunakee to share a bit of their heritage, and exchange gifts with Waunakee village leaders.
An event honoring the local government award recipients is set for Nov. 16 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. For more information about the Salute to Local Government Awards, visit wisconsinpolicy.org.