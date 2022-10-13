Bon voyage
Waunakee, Westport and Ho-Chunk Nation leaders celebrated at the send-off of the dug-out canoe trip this spring. 

 File photo

In 2020, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, Waunakee’s village government began its own work to address diversity, equity and inclusion in the community.

That work has gained recognition in the form of a Salute to Local Government Award announced by the Wisconsin Policy Forum Oct. 12.