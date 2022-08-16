Outdoor design
Buy Now

The outdoor aquatic center design includes two vessels, one with six lap lanes, and the other with a variety of recreational areas and zero depth entry point. This design was taken from the village’s website, which includes an informational section devoted to the aquatic center project, including costs. Visit waunakee.com.

 Counsilman-Hunsaker

In the coming months before the fall election, Waunakee residents will have several chances to learn more about the upcoming aquatic facility referendum.

During the Aug. 15 Waunakee Village Board meeting, Deputy Administrator Jared Heyn, who is also the village’s communications manager, described the public information campaign he and fellow village staff members are planning to educate and engage the public. The non-binding referendum will ask whether Waunakee residents support building an outdoor pool for a cost of $9.4 million on village-owned property.