The outdoor aquatic center design includes two vessels, one with six lap lanes, and the other with a variety of recreational areas and zero depth entry point. This design was taken from the village’s website, which includes an informational section devoted to the aquatic center project, including costs. Visit waunakee.com.
In the coming months before the fall election, Waunakee residents will have several chances to learn more about the upcoming aquatic facility referendum.
During the Aug. 15 Waunakee Village Board meeting, Deputy Administrator Jared Heyn, who is also the village’s communications manager, described the public information campaign he and fellow village staff members are planning to educate and engage the public. The non-binding referendum will ask whether Waunakee residents support building an outdoor pool for a cost of $9.4 million on village-owned property.
Some of the steps in the educational campaign will be to keep the website updated, post on social media and host public information sessions.
A comprehensive document with four pages describing the location, project, cost and scope will also be sent to all village residents, Heyn said, adding that staff will look for a professional team to design the mailer.
Those who have signed up to receive email notifications from the village will also receive updates, and staff members will offer to speak to different civic organizations such as the Rotary and Lions clubs.
Two town hall style public information meetings will be held where staff will give presentations and residents can ask questions. Staff will also circulate posters with QR codes to provide more information, along with other reminders, Heyn said.
Board members had a few questions and suggestions. Trustee Nila Frye asked how many civic groups staff would present to.
Community services director Sue McDade said they planned to send notices to all of the civic groups indicating their availability to present at meetings then respond to any invitations.
Trustee Gary Herzberg and others suggested a small booth could be set up at large public events, such as Wauktoberfest, to offer information.
Trustee Erin Moran asked if community members might want to help support the referendum and hand out flyers.
Administrator Todd Schmidt said any efforts from community groups would differ from village staff’s.
“Our marketing will be about the choice people are going to make,” Schmidt said.
President Chris Zellner said a lot of information will get out to the public.
“People in the community will lobby one way or the other. All I ask is that they have all the information,” Zellner said.
Frye asked how the village planned to fund the graphic design staff for the brochures.
The consulting costs for Counsilman-Hunsaker, the aquatic project specialists who led the initial focus groups and public meetings last year, came in lower than expected, Schmidt said, so that funding could be used. Village staff may request additional funding for mailings, he added.
Bike path easement nixed
A bike and pedestrian easement between two lots in Arboretum that had been recorded in the initial plat has been released.
Village board members voted to vacate the easement after staff explained the slope is too steep for the path, and residents had asked for it to be released.
It will have no effect on the Hogan Road path, said Tim Semmann, community development director, just the ability to access the path.
Village trustees agreed that because of the steep slope, releasing the easement made sense.
Village adopts hazard mitigation plan
The board also voted to adopt the Dane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, a nearly 1,500 page document that will allow the county to receive grant funds to rebuild after any natural disasters.
Dane County Emergency Management would provide such state and federal funding, said Scott Russell, Waunakee EMS director. Waunakee EMS has a plan to cover Waunakee, Westport, Springfield and Vienna, but each municipality must adopt it.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger noted that Windsor’s plan lists all critical facilities, even privately owned ones, along with municipal buildings. Some are places of potential hazard, he said.
Waunakee’s plan lists only municipal facilities. Russell said he could reach out to Dane County to inquire about possibly adding similar sites in Waunakee.