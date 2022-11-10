Competitive hiring market hits municipalities like Waunakee

Competition for skilled workers is stiff in most industries and professions, including municipal government, where staffers can be wooed by other cities or villages offering higher pay or more attractive benefits.
At the Nov. 7 Waunakee Village Board meeting, the board approved a 12-month employee recruitment and retention strategy that also for immediate initiatives, such as a $1,000 “retention and inflationary bonus” to be prorated for part-time employees.
In all, about $124,000 will fund the initiatives, which include changes to the vacation policy, wage or salary increases and those retention bonuses. Of that, $40,000 would come from the tax levy.
Introducing the strategy, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said he has encountered a point as a municipal manager he had never seen in his 25-year career. He and other department managers attended the meeting “with what we have as concerns about our ability to be a great employer with tremendous employees and that desire really being challenged right now with the current state of circumstances within the employment market place,” Schmidt said.
Monthly check-ins with the village’s other department managers convinced Schmidt that a new policy was necessary, he said.
Community members have spoken in support of recruitment and retention incentives, including Finance Committee Member Al Dassow, who suggested more pay for employees during the village board’s first meeting on the 2023 budget in October. Dassow stressed the costs of turnover.
Linda Ashmore, a Waunakee resident, reiterated Dassow’s points during a public hearing on the budget early at the Nov. 7 meeting. She advocated for increasing staff pay by 6% to 7%.
“Board members are very appreciative of staff, but salary increases really go a lot farther,” Ashmore said, noting the Social Security cost of living increase will go to 8.7% in 2023.
The policy gives the village administrator the authority to approve initial hires at a pay grade dependent on their qualifications, along with the authority to match the candidate’s vacation time in their current position. Minimum vacation time for new hires would be three weeks.
It also gives the village administrator temporary authority to increase existing employee wages up to 5% if that employee receives another job offer. The village administrator would also have the authority to adjust pay grades up or down, depending on market conditions for the position.
It also offers $5,000 hiring bonuses for police officer candidates with three year’s experience who are certified and currently employed by another law enforcement agency. The officer would receive $3,000 upon completion of field training and $2,000 after 18 months on the job.
“We believe that in the least, to pursue a hiring bonus approach for new officers is critical for getting a successful pool,” Schmidt said,
Wages will also be increased for seasonal and temporary staff.
Minimum starting salaries have been moved up two steps. For example the starting salary for a mechanic was $28.09 for the first step, and would step up to $28.79 after year two, a 2.5% wage increase. The minimum starting salary will start at step 3, $29.51, a 5% increase from step one. Changes have also been made for sick leave.
Schmidt noted that when departments are unable to hire part-time or seasonal workers, the full-time workers feel the stress.
On the agenda for the Nov. 7 meeting was a notice that the board would convene in closed session to discuss the terms of hiring a new court clerk. The current court clerk, Jodie Sorenson had announced her resignation earlier in the fall and has moved from the village, but is continuing to fill the role.
Schmidt had interviewed a candidate to whom he had offered the position, but the candidate took another offer as he waited for authorization to offer terms not covered in the current employee policy, he said.
“The most important decisions are hiring decisions, and I can guarantee you…to fill a veteran employee will cost us a whole lot more than it will to keep that employee,” Schmidt said.
Trustee Frye noted that part-time employees can earn more at other service jobs, even with the higher pay, adding high school students are finding jobs with higher wages.
“It needs to be worth their time to get up and go do the job,” Frye said.
Other trustees expressed support for the retention and recruitment strategy.
“I have a lot of faith in our staff and Todd. They’re committed to the community. They know who they need to retain, and if they want to hire somebody, they need the flexibility,” said Trustee Gary Herzberg.
Herzberg noted that other organizations have more flexibility when it comes to hiring decisions and are “taking advantage of people who don’t have that capability.”
Other municipalities such as Madison and Dane County have also increased their budgets for wages, Trustee Phil Wiillems said.
Trustee Erin Moran called the recommendation the reality of the marketplace.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger asked what happens when an employee reaches the final step in the wage scale or if an employee starts at that level.
Schmidt noted that the strategy may need to be adjusted within the next 12 months.
Village President Chris Zellner said the community is fortunate to have a strong village team.
“Employees are the heartbeat of the organization. Everything that happens happens because of the people that are working there,” Zellner said, adding that higher quality employees usually come at higher cost.
Zellner noted that the funds are not available in the budget to accomplish everything the board might desire.
“There’s all kinds of things that are happening in our economy and society that we do not have control over,” Zellner said. “So what we do have control over is making sure we’re able to attract people and retain people.”
Schmidt said he village will take six-months to review the employee handbook and pay practices with the management team and village board.
Attorneys with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities are currently reviewing the handbook, he said.