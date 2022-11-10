 Skip to main content
Competitive hiring market hits municipalities like Waunakee

Commending Moran
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner (right) reads a proclamation in honor of Rick Moran, who has served with the public works department for 29 years, at a village board meeting in April. Municipal workers will receive a $1,000 recruitment bonus, along with other pay and vacation incentives as a result of the retention and recruitment strategy. 

Competition for skilled workers is stiff in most industries and professions, including municipal government, where staffers can be wooed by other cities or villages offering higher pay or more attractive benefits.

At the Nov. 7 Waunakee Village Board meeting, the board approved a 12-month employee recruitment and retention strategy that also for immediate initiatives, such as a $1,000 “retention and inflationary bonus” to be prorated for part-time employees.

