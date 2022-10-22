County supervisor, mental health nurse in race for Wisconsin's 79th Assembly District

When Rep. Dianne Hesselbein decided to run for the 27th District Senate seat previously, held by Jon Erpenbach, she opened the door for others to throw their hats in the ring for that 79th District Assembly post.
Alex Joers, an aide in Hesselbein's office, who serves on the Dane County Board, filed to run as a Democrat, and nurse Victoria Fueger has filed as a Republican. The Tribune talked to the two candidates to see where they stand on the issues prior to the Nov. 8 election
Victoria Fueger
A psychiatric mental health nurse, Victoria Fueger was born and raised in Madison. Fueger, who lives in Waunakee, has never been elected to public office before and said she would call herself fiscally conservative, but morally liberal. This is her second run for the Assembly seat.
Fueger said she is running to shed light on Wisconsin’s judiciary system. She has been involved in a probate court case over heir-finding.
“I think they need to hold lawyers as accountable as they hold people for other crimes,” Fueger said, citing other instances of judges and law enforcement officers committing crimes.
Spending on mental health care for children is another focus, she said, and questioned whether the funds put toward mental health are well-spent.
Asked about what issues she feels are important, Fueger said the 79th District has financial resources, but she doesn’t believe money is always the solution to problems. Her primary focus is children and mental health, she said.
“We’re already throwing money and dollars at that. So, the question is, is it being well-spent from a conservative fiscal perspective?” Fueger said.
Asked how Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature can work together to accomplish goals, Fueger said she doesn’t agree with state Legislators who have recently gavelled in and out of special sessions called by the governor. She called the behavior childish.
“I’m not a kid; I’m an adult. People in Wisconsin deserve better,” she said.
The state Legislature recently saw that behavior when Gov. Tony Evers called a special session to find a way to repeal the state’s 1849 ban on abortion.
Fueger said she supports revising that law, but added she wouldn’t call abortion “health care,” and that the decision is tough. But Fueger said she believes there is a middle ground on the law to find.
“Republicans are right. People should be educated about all their options, and I think that’s fair,” she said.
Asked about school funding, Fueger said she believes it needs to be changed, but said she is not sure what that change will look like.
“I don’t like all the politics in our schools,” Fueger said. “Let the kids figure that out for themselves, but keep your politics at home.”
A graduate of Madison East High School, Fueger became pregnant at age 17 and finished her degree through a work to learn program. She worked for WPS Insurance, then later studied computer programming before attending nursing school at MATC. She then pursued a bachelor’s and then a master’s degree in psychiatry at Walden University. She currently works at a clinic in Fitchburg.
Describing herself as “living in the gray” rather than seeing issues in black and white, Fueger said she would talk to all constituents.
“I think I have the qualifications and the intelligence to represent our district in a very bipartisan way,” Fueger said.
Alex Joers
The Tribune interviewed Alex Joers prior to the August primary, which he won against Brad Votava. Joers grew up in the district and gained experience in the Legislature working for Rep. Hesselbein.
The Madison resident was elected to the Dane County Board in 2020, then reelected in the spring. Joers’ father was the athletic director at Middleton High School and was involved in the community. After he died of pancreatic cancer in 2020, the outpouring of support for the family inspired the younger Joers to “continue on my dad’s legacy of service in this community, too,” he said.
Joers cited gun safety and reproductive freedom as two issues he hears about when knocking on doors in the district.
“People are really concerned about sending their kids to schools, going to churches and going to grocery stores without getting shot,” he said, adding that legislators have a responsibility to provide gun safety measures such as red flag laws and background checks to prevent those with mental illness from purchasing assault rifles.
Another concern is the U.S. Supreme Court decision that strips away reproductive rights, allowing Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion to be enforced. Joers said the Legislature has a responsibility to provide the necessary security and ability for reproductive freedom.
“Getting that abortion ban off the books has been top of mind for many constituents I talk to,” he said.
Other state issues to address are the environment, lack of school funding and “just the perils that our democracy seems to be in right now because of gerrymandering and restrictions on voting,” Joers said.
On the county board, Joers said he has advocated for sustainable environmental policy and expanding public land for flood mitigation, conservation and recreation. He hears significant concerns about PFAS in the water, as well.
“I think at the legislative level… we really need to pass the Clear Act, and that’s to mitigate and remove PFAS from our waterways, and give funding to our communities to be able to do that,” Joers said.
Other pieces of legislation will also help preserve the environment.
“I look at my 2-year-old son and I constantly think, will he have the same clean air, clean water and ability to enjoy his natural environment? So, that’s something I am fighting for,” Joers said.
Joers also sees significant concern for school funding, and said the state should invest in the schools “so that every kid gets the education that they need to succeed in a future workforce and a future Wisconsin.”
Asked how progress can be achieved in the current Legislature, Joers said many are “unwilling to listen to the will of the people.”
“When you have time and time again, the majority of Wisconsin advocating for affordable health care by means of BadgerCare Expansion, you have a majority of Wisconsinites crying out for gun safety legislation, people are losing hope,” Joers said.
Joers said people should look to elect a candidate with a background in the Legislature who can use their political experience to bridge the political divide.