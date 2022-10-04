Every October and November, the Dane County Board of Supervisors reviews and makes amendments to the following year’s budget as proposed by the County Executive.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released his proposed 2023 budget on Monday, Oct. 3. With the release of the budget, the Dane County Board of Supervisors and the committees of the board will begin review and action on the budget.
Meetings of the seven standing committees will take place throughout October, wherein they will hear from members of the public and county staff on their budget requests.
The full county board will hold a public hearing on the budget as proposed by Parisi on Oct.19 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format with members of the public able to attend in person or virtually.
The board anticipates taking public comment on the budget on Nov. 3 following Personnel and Finance Committee action on the budget earlier in that week. The board will then begin budget deliberations on Nov. 7.
“Determining next year’s budget priorities is among the most important work the county board does,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles.
“While the decisions we make are for an annual budget, those decisions are investments in our future and are felt for years to come. I encourage members of the public to attend meetings or share their input with their Supervisors on this important effort,” Miles added.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend committee and board meetings to share their priorities for the coming year.