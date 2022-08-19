Dane County food pantries in need of restocking their shelves will be able to apply for an emergency grant program, the county executive announced Friday. The county's board of supervisors approved a proposed $2 million emergency grant program Aug. 18 to help area food pantries experiencing record demand as a result of high inflation.
“Many Dane County households are facing economic stress from rising prices. Our local food pantries are working around the clock to provide residents affordable, nutritious food, but they need more support,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a news release. “Through this program, we hope to keep the shelves of food pantries well stocked and provide our local food pantries with the financial boost they need to serve our community during this difficult time.”
The grant program will be funded through a portion of the county's American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The press release notes that it will include two expenditures.
"The first is a $2 million dollar grant program for local non-profit food pantries. To be eligible, an organization must be a charitable, tax exempt organization with a 501(c) (3) non-profit designation focused on alleviating food insecurity. The second part of the initiative is up to $98,500 to help the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) purchase a truck to transport surplus food from places like Epic and the new Costco store in Verona," the news release states.
The county executive's office notes that the COVID-19 pandemic put added financial stress on many families that a spike in inflation has only exacerbated, causing food insecurity amid rising food, rent, gas and household costs. As a result, local food pantries are seeing greater demand.