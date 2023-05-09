After three meetings of heated discussion surrounding Rep. Sheila Stubbs' appointment as the Dane County Department Human Services Director, ultimately ending with county board denying the selection, the county executive has issued a memo outlining next steps in the hiring process.
For now, the process is on pause.
"Given what's taken place, it's important we all take some time to reset and allow for the intensity of the public dialogue to cool," Parisi said in the memo to county board supervisors and administration. "It's time for a pause, and a return to the type of constructive and productive discourse our community deserves."
Parisi said attracting candidates for the position may now be challenging after many of the comments made at three public meetings.
To ensure that the department's operations can continue to be administered, Parisi appointed Gloria Reyes to as co-deputy director with Astra Iheukumere of the Dane County Department of Human Services.
The two will coordinator upcoming projects, along with next year's budget process, the memo notes.
"Gloria oversaw human services programming in her role as Madison Deputy Mayor and worked closely with our county team," Parisi said, adding she is familiar with the county's human services programs such as Early Childhood Zones and Joining Forces for Families. The memo notes Reyes' involvement with several other county human services programs, such a Briarpatch, where she served as executive director.
"Gloria will support the management team in place at Human Services. She is a widely respected and talented community leader and I'm grateful for her willingness to serve the citizens of Dane County during the transition," Parisi said. "As we move forward with the recruitment for the next director, I look forward to a constructive and positive process and outcome."