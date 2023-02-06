Gathering space
A flock of sandhill cranes gathers on the former Bagels Forever property.

 Courtesy of the Town of Westport

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is allocating just over $1 million through the county's conservation fund to help offset the town of Westport's purchase of 105 acres near the town hall.

In December, the Town of Westport announced that the board was working with Groundswell Conservancy to finance the purchase of the of land once envisioned for a future bagel factory. The land is bordered by Woodland Drive and Hwy. M near the town center. It contains a mix of grasslands, wetlands and woods, according to a release from Dane County.