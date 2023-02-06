Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is allocating just over $1 million through the county's conservation fund to help offset the town of Westport's purchase of 105 acres near the town hall.
In December, the Town of Westport announced that the board was working with Groundswell Conservancy to finance the purchase of the of land once envisioned for a future bagel factory. The land is bordered by Woodland Drive and Hwy. M near the town center. It contains a mix of grasslands, wetlands and woods, according to a release from Dane County.
Groundswell Conservancy has described the purchase as creating “an almost unbroken corridor of protected land around the north side of Lake Mendota, stretching from Governor Nelson State Park to Wisconsin 113.”
The town board committed $5 million of the $6 million cost and applied for the grant. The Dane County Parks Commission has recommended providing up to $1,004,900 in matching funds for the acquisition and related transaction costs.
Groundswell received a large case donation for the purchase from Steve and Marianne Schlecht, making the acquisition possible.
"While this grant is not fully approved, it will reduce the $3 million of seller financing that needs to be paid off over the next few years," said Town of Westport Administrator Dean Grosskopf.
Grosskopf said the town has worked closely with Groundswell on the grant.
"We are very pleased and thankful that the county has seen the unique and important part this plays in the plan to protect the Madison lakes and the environment," he added.
The grant will also "highlight the fact that the land has been preserved for all of Dane County and the State of Wisconsin."
The $1 million one of two expenditures from the conservation fund that the county board will vote on in the coming weeks. The second, in the amount of $600,000, will be used to acquire 15 acres for a food pantry garden next to Pope Farm park in the Town of Middleton.
"Through these partnerships, we will be able to improve water quality in the Sixmile Creek Watershed and increase local food production and education opportunities around sustainable agriculture."