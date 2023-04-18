Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive, says a few words about the project with JP Brummond, Vice President of Customer & Community Engagement for Alliant Energy, and Catie Malcheski, Project Developer at SunVest Solar.
With Alliant Energy and SunVest Solar representatives, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi helped flip the switch on a 33,000-solar panel installation at the 90-acre solar farm site in the Town of Cottage Grove.
County officials timed the celebration of the newly completed Yahara Solar Project as part of Earth Week. According to a news release from the county, the installation will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an amount equivalent to that produced by more than 5,000 cars.
With the installation, Dane County becomes the fourth county in the United States to be powered by 100% renewable energy.
“Achieving our goal of powering our buildings with 100% renewable energy is a landmark achievement in our fight against climate change,” Parisi said. “Dane County is not only the first county government in the state to achieve 100% renewable electricity status, but just the fourth county in the nation to reach the 100% goal.”
As a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership, the county’s use of renewable energy is tracked along with other municipal members.
The 17-megawatt solar project will produce more than 36 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity per year, enough to power more than 3,000 homes.
The panels use bifacial technology, allowing them to capture sunlight reflecting off a snow-covered ground.
Alliant Energy selected SunVest Solar, headquartered in Pewaukee, to build, operate and initially own the project. Pieper Electric, with headquarters in New Berlin, is the contractor.
Alliant Energy will deliver the power generated to its customers, the news release notes; Dane County owns the land and is leasing it to Alliant. It will receive renewable energy credits in payment for the lease.
According to the county’s news release, converting the 90 acres of agricultural land for the solar installation has additional environmental benefits.
Prairie grass plantings have also been added, and the new use is anticipated to reduce stormwater runoff volume by about 325,000 cubic feet, enough to fill 3.5 Olympic size swimming pools. With the reduced runoff comes a reduction in phosphorus nutrients flowing off the land.
Funding in the 2023 county budget will allow the county to meet its goal of operating completely carbon neutral facilities and fleet by 2030. Achieving the 100% renewable electricity goal will reduce the county’s emissions by 63%, or 24,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents annually compared to 2020, according to the news release.