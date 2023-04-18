Celebrating Earth Week
Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive, says a few words about the project with JP Brummond, Vice President of Customer & Community Engagement for Alliant Energy, and Catie Malcheski, Project Developer at SunVest Solar.

 Dane County

With Alliant Energy and SunVest Solar representatives, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi helped flip the switch on a 33,000-solar panel installation at the 90-acre solar farm site in the Town of Cottage Grove.

County officials timed the celebration of the newly completed Yahara Solar Project as part of Earth Week. According to a news release from the county, the installation will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an amount equivalent to that produced by more than 5,000 cars.