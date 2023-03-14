Dane County plans mental health crisis triage center

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi with Sheriff Kalvin Barrett have announced a plan to remodel the current Huber Detention Center as a mental health crisis triage center, providing a much needed treatment center and alternative to the Dane County Jail for those in crisis.
According to a press release from Dane County, the Huber facilities were previously used for those sentenced to work release, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of individuals there were moved to downtown jail facilities.
Since last fall, those sentenced to Huber have been part of the sheriff’s electronic monitoring program, a practice that has proven to be successful, Sheriff Barrett said.
Barrett emphasized the need for a treatment facility.
“It is time to focus our proactive efforts on our community members before they enter the criminal justice system,” Barrett said. “Jail is not a place for someone experiencing a mental health crisis or substance abuse disorder, but currently, Dane County is lacking a safe and secure treatment facility.”
Locating the center at a site currently owned by the county will likely expedite its development, according to Parisi. He noted that buying a privately owned site and attaining the zoning and land use approvals would take about a year longer than redeveloping the Huber center. And, repurposing a former correctional facility to establish a treatment center that keeps individuals out of jail “sends an important message about our priorities,” he said.
The 2023 Dane County Budget prioritized funding to acquire and develop a crisis triage and restoration center. County board members and the county executive approved more than $14.3 million to build a facility and begin operating it.
The county has worked with partners on the details about the services it will offer. With a site selected, the county can seek a partner agency to operate the center through a competitive process.
The county will seek a consultant to review the facility and create a concept for its redevelopment.
Parisi said the county board needs to keep the project “on track.”
“The new Crisis Triage Center will help connect individuals with treatment they need and out of our criminal justice system,” Parisi said. “When paired with other county-led mental health initiatives such as the Behavioral Health Resource Center, the work we are doing is the template for how a community cares for its own.”