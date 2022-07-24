In 2018, torrential rains tore out bridges and roads in the Middleton and Cross Plains areas and flooded hundreds of homes and businesses throughout Dane County.

Dane County Projects

These are the projects taking place throughout the county to address water quantity and quality.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called the event “eye-opening,” but noted that it was predicted in a report the county and UW-Madison had produced to determine the effects of climate change.