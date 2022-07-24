In 2018, torrential rains tore out bridges and roads in the Middleton and Cross Plains areas and flooded hundreds of homes and businesses throughout Dane County.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called the event “eye-opening,” but noted that it was predicted in a report the county and UW-Madison had produced to determine the effects of climate change.
“The report came back saying we’ll have warmer and wetter weather,” Parisi said during an appearance before the Waunakee Village Board July 18.
The county executive reported on initiatives intended to clean up the lakes and address climate change challenges, particularly flooding, during that meeting.
For many years, the county has worked with local farmers and municipalities to reduce runoff in an effort to prevent nutrients from flowing through streams into the lakes.
While the partnerships have been effective in reducing runoff, some of the impacts of climate change are offsetting the gains, Parisi said, noting heavier spring rains often carry runoff before crops are established.
Water quantity
In 2018, flash flooding occurred and then backed up in the chain of lakes, causing the channels to fill in, particularly with sandy material from construction site runoff.
“When all of that water hits the lakes, especially Lake Mendota, it takes much longer to empty out of the chain of lakes than it used to, so we have slower emptying and more rain, which equals water backing up into all the locks and all the dams,” Parisi said.
Currently, Dane County has embarked on a program to empty the channels and has started dredging materials downstream. Finding contractors who do dredging is difficult, Parisi said, so the county invested in its own equipment allowing its staff to do the work.
It has emptied the channel between lakes Monona and Waubesa, and staff are currently working in McFarland between Waubesa and Mud Lake. The Stoughton area will be next.
“We’re kind of working downstream first before we go up and open up the channel between Mendota and Monona because you don’t want to open that up and send all that water down if it can’t get out,” Parisi said.
Because the dredged material consists of sand and gravel, construction companies can reuse it.
“Once that is all completed, we’ll be able to open the locks, prevent flooding, and have better control over the lakes,” Parisi said.
Water quality
While the dredging projects address water quantity, others are aimed at improving water quality. The “Suck the Muck” initiative removes legacy phosphorus deposited in creeks and streams over the past century or so, the result of farming practices.
The first phase began in Dorn Creek in 2018. Currently, crews are removing silt from another area at Six Mile Creek in the Town of Westport’s Mary Lake neighborhood. The Token Creek project took place in 2020.
“What we do is remove that muck, so we take the phosphorus out of the system, and it restores that habitat, too, which is really nice for fish and for wildlife,” Parisi said.
That allows the county’s Land and Water Resources Department to restore habitat, remove phosphorus and then focus on where runoff is occurring.
Other initiatives include partnerships with local farmers. A grant program helps farmers who would like to return to rotational grazing to plant cover crops.
“One farmer said, ‘This is how my grandpa used to farm,’” Parisi said, adding that the practice keeps soil in place, and the plants help to sequester carbon.
An urban water quality grant program provides funds to municipalities for stormwater runoff programs and education about best practices. One large county purchase of land in the Town of Springfield next to Pheasant Branch Conservancy will allow wetlands and prairie to be restored, resulting in less runoff and flooding.
“In areas that are really sensitive, we’re looking at purchasing and doing restoration. And again, when you do prairie restoration, that sequesters carbon also, so it’s part of our climate change,” Parisi said, adding one acre of prairie sequesters as much carbon as an acre of forest land.
Other projects
Dane County has also embarked on other efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The county is about to become the first in the state and one of a few in the nation to run its operations on 100% renewable electricity Parisi noted, thanks to a number of projects. The county first invested in energy efficiency then began investing in solar facilities. Currently, it has 17 different solar arrays.
Another project allows the county to run its trucks on bio-gas from the area’s manure digesters. The county built an offloading station at the Dane County Landfill, where a pipeline exists. Kwik Trip also buys CNG for its stations.
The county has created an Office of Energy and Climate Change to help share information with local governments and school districts looking to utilize more renewable energy, Parisi said, adding that McFarland is building a net-zero energy municipal building, and Oregon has opened a net-zero energy school.
“We have a lot of different places doing energy efficiencies and finding out again, both for units of government and businesses, ways that you can do renewables,” Parisi said.