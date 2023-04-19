The heritage
This is a page from the materials Dane County planning staff shared with the county's new Zoning and Land Regulation Committee's Cultural Resource Planning Committee on April 18.

 Dane County Cultural Resource Planning Guide

In Dane County, Wisconsin’s fastest growing region, steps have been taken to preserve environmental resources, but other types remain endangered, namely cultural resources.

As development pressures increase, so does the competition for land where significant sites may be located, and where over the years, 80% of the effigy mounds have been destroyed, according to a county staff report.