In Dane County, Wisconsin’s fastest growing region, steps have been taken to preserve environmental resources, but other types remain endangered, namely cultural resources.
As development pressures increase, so does the competition for land where significant sites may be located, and where over the years, 80% of the effigy mounds have been destroyed, according to a county staff report.
Now an effort is underway to create guidelines allowing for protection of structures and sites that reflect the county's heritage.
The Dane County Zoning and Natural Resources committee has formed a subcommittee to create a cultural resources planning guide that towns could also utilize as plan commissions update their comprehensive plans.
The ZLR’s Cultural Resource subcommittee officially formed at an April 18 meeting with the election of its chair, Rick Bernstein of Monona, and vice-chair, Tim Yanacheck of Oregon.
Brian Standing, a planner for the county, and Aaron Levine, an assistant planner, will provide the staff work for the project, which is expected to conclude in December.
Standing explained the committee’s charge between now and then, and provided some context.
“Given that this area has been set up for at least 12,000 years, and perhaps longer than that, there’s a lot of heritage here that is either poorly understood or damaged or destroyed through development because people don’t know,” Standing said.
Yanacheck, chair of the town of Oregon’s plan commission, was working on the town’s comprehensive plan and learned of several archeological and historical resources. But he told Standing he was unsure what to do with them in terms of the plan.
“That really sparked us in thinking,” Standing said, adding that it highlighted a need for a set of policies rural towns could adopt
The committee will try to answer how communities can preserve their heritage, foster pride through historic preservation, and perhaps utilize their cultural resources as an economic driver.
While the Dane County comprehensive plan lists a number of broad goals encouraging protection, interpretation and maintenance for significant architectural, archaeological and other historic resources, the county has lacked the means to pursue those goals, Standing said.
In the last budget cycle, funds were dedicated for project assistants like Levine, and Standing has worked with Alfonso Morales, the UW-Madison’s chair of department of planning and landscape architecture, to take on some of the projects.
Among them are the cultural resources planning guide.
State law requires communities to include policies to manage their agricultural, natural and cultural resources within their comprehensive plans.
Cultural resources can include cabins constructed in the 1800s, or homes of historically significant individuals, such as the Westport poet from the 1800s, Ella Wheeler Wilcox.
In some cases, these have been preserved but others may be “sitting in the back 40 of a farmer’s property,” Standing said.
Some communities have included festivals and traditions as a cultural resource, such as Stoughton’s Syttende Mai , Standing added.
An inventory from the State Historical Society lists 13,476 sites in Dane County, including 260 on the National Register of Historic Places. The staff report notes that the county has the highest density of effigy mounds in the world, with an estimated 1,500 in the Four Lakes region. But 80% have been destroyed by agriculture or urban expansion.
Dane County also has 443 County Historical Markers and five Rustic Rustic Roads.
Along with those examples, communities can begin to ask what other sites or resources are appropriate for preservation.
The subcommittee members were presented with examples of other municipal historic and heritage preservation guides. LaCrosse County has a Historic Sites Preservation Committee with clearly defined goals and criteria for evaluating significant structures and areas. A website has been created for the public and property owners living within historic districts.
Standing and Levine furnished other examples from the cities of Madison, Beloit and Eau Claire with websites listing guidelines from their ordinances and information for property owners interested in preserving sites.
Eau Claire’s website also includes a tour booklet describing the different neighborhoods’ architectural history and landmarks for those wishing to learn more about the city’s past.
As the subcommittee creates Dane County’s toolkit for towns to draft their comprehensive plans, it should provide a model of language regarding cultural resource preservation, according to the staff memo.
Also expected are best practices for reviewing sites, ideas to help educate residents, opportunities to work with state and local historical societies, how to nominate places for local, state and federal recognition, information about markers and commemorations, along with grants and other financial resources for restoration and protection.
The committee, comprising Morales, from the UW’s department of planning and landscape architecture, Chris Walker, director of the UW’s Division of the Arts, and Kate Hewson, associate director, also includes Mark Fraire, director of cultural affairs for Dane Arts.
Standing said it was intended to be a diverse group. He had also hoped to include Bill Quackenbush, the Ho-Chunk Nation’s historic preservation officer, but Quackenbush was unavailable, he said.
Standing, with help from Aaron Levine, a temporary planning assistant studying for a master’s degree at UW-Madison, will provide the staffing for the committee which will meet monthly.
The goal is to have a preliminary draft ready for a July public hearing, and a final draft for the Zoning and Natural Resources in September. That will then be recommended to the Dane County Board for adoption.
“A fairly ambitious agenda, but a lot of this is going to involve some staff work and then us coming to you and checking again that we’re on the right track and that there’s anything we haven’t thought of,” Standing said to the committee members.