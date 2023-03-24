DeForest 2022 Midterm Election Day Polling
The DeForest Village Hall was crowded with voters even in non-peak mid-morning hours on Nov. 9, 2022. Many clerks reported having voters lined up before their doors opened, with steady streams of voters continuing through the day.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The DeForest Village Board currently has three open seats but just two incumbents filed for reelection.

After Abigail Lowery declined to run again, no other candidate filed nomination papers by the deadline. Gus Knitt did register as a write-in, and voters can pen in his name on the ballot to fill the third open seat on Election Day April 4. Also running as a write-in is Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn

