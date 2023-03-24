The DeForest Village Board currently has three open seats but just two incumbents filed for reelection.
After Abigail Lowery declined to run again, no other candidate filed nomination papers by the deadline. Gus Knitt did register as a write-in, and voters can pen in his name on the ballot to fill the third open seat on Election Day April 4. Also running as a write-in is Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn
DeForest voters will also see incumbents Jim Simpson and Rebecca Witherspoon on the ballot as both are running for another two-year term.
The DeForest Times-Tribune asked the candidates to participate in a Q&A forum in an effort to familiarize voters with them. The following are the responses the paper has received.
Gus Knitt
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired
Why are you running for DeForest Village Trustee?
After the nomination process closed in early January, there was one Village Trustee seat with no candidate. I was approached asked to run as a designated write-in candidate. I decided to do so because I felt based on my experience I could help the village to continue to move forward.
What qualifications would you bring to the trustee’s seat?
For 34 years as a school district business manager and superintendent, I had to work with local municipalities and have an understanding of municipal government. I am currently the Chairperson of the Village of DeForest Ethics Committee and have had the opportunity to work with the Village Board.
Name 3 changes you would like to see within the village if elected, in order of importance:
While I do not have changes that I would come into office looking to push for, the following three items would be priorities for me as a Village Trustee.
1. Property Taxes—Taxes was an area of emphasis as a school administrator and that would not change for me as Village Trustee. I would like to maintain the services the Village offers, but also make sure that we are looking for ways to fund them without an automatic increase in tax levy.
2. Replacement schedules—I would hope that the Village has replacement schedules in place for roads and major equipment. If they do make sure they are followed and updated because well-planned replacement schedules can have a positive impact on property taxes.
3. Parks and walking/biking paths—I am impressed with the parks and paths in the Village. I would would to make sure they are maintained and in doing so not pollute the water that runs through our parks.
Rebecca Witherspoon
Age: 60
Occupation: Full-time Legal Assistant at DeWitt LLP and a small-business owner/operator of a local travel agency Globetrotter Granny, LLC.
Why are you running for DeForest Village Trustee?
I first ran 2 years ago because I was appalled at how Village residents were ignored and treated by some on the Village Board. I have spent the past 2 years actively listening to residents in the Village, working to ensure they are kept better informed, and helping many find their voice. My goal is to continue to help more and more residents in our Village become better engaged and to make sure their voices are never ignored. No resident should ever fear coming before the Village Board or staff and should feel confident they are respected and heard.
What qualifications would you bring to the trustee’s seat?
First and foremost, I’m a wife, a mom, and a grandma. I bring decades of life experience that’s impossible to quantify. I’ve lived in a variety of situations from subsidized housing to where I am today and risen from poverty to self-sustaining. I graduated from Indiana University and I have worked in a variety of industries over several decades including loss prevention, real estate, financial planning, domestic abuse advocacy, and working directly with at-risk kids due to abuse. As a Trustee I have drawn from virtually every aspect of my life and work experiences to assist me in the various duties as a Trustee.
Name 3 changes you would like to see within the village if elected, in order of importance:
People move to DeForest for several reasons including our small community atmosphere, good schools, safety, and our extensive parks, trails, and incredible natural resources. Our peaceful neighborhoods as well as our parks, trails, and natural resources are at the heart of our community identity. Protecting these precious assets is worth fighting for.
Change of any kind can cause great angst, especially if we feel it may negatively affect where we live or where we commune with nature. I will advocate for greater transparency as well as more opportunity for public input earlier in the process for all major developments.
Residents in our Village are very tax weary, especially in the current very high inflationary times. I will continue to advocate for future developments that actually benefit our local taxpayers and argue for and vote in favor of annual budgets that are trim and lean while still maintaining the high level of efficient services our residents have come to expect and enjoy.
And then there’s the condition of our roads. Residents have spoken clearly that they are unhappy with the condition of our roads. I will continue to advocate for the orderly and regular upkeep of our roads.
Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn
Age: 57
Occupation: Insurance Agent and owner of Element Insurance, LLC
Why are you running for DeForest Village Trustee?
I am running as a Write-In so residents will need to write in my name, Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn, under trustee, Jim Simpson, on the ballot. I have followed village projects and politics for about 12 years. It has always interested and inspired me. During that time, I wanted to be more involved but raising two girls and owning a business I just could not commit that time. My daughters are in college now, so I am ready to give it my all.
What qualifications would you bring to the trustee’s seat?
I have been an insurance agent working with individual households and businesses for almost 35 years in this area. In that role, I have met people from all walks of life and with varying views on things. I am good at bringing people together and feel this is needed in our community more than ever. I am open minded and do not have a personal agenda.
Name 3 changes you would like to see within the village if elected, in order of importance:
Protecting local interests. I feel it is important to listen to residents and get them engaged in village decisions.
Fiscal responsibility. Growth of our village will continue but instead of just any growth, it needs to be Smart Growth. I will advocate for projects that benefit residents.
DeForest has developed amazing parks and a beautiful trail system connecting to Windsor. I believe many people have chosen DeForest as their home because of this. I live on the Western Green trail and see first-hand that it is used daily by many people year- round. Over the years, there have been proposals that would have compromised the tranquility of our trail systems if they had been approved. I will protect and maintain our natural resources by voting accordingly.