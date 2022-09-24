 Skip to main content
Despite changes, Waunakee school facility plans retain core long-term goals

Referendum Presentation
This slide in the district's presentation is intended to show the differences in learning environments at the new Intermediate School and Heritage Elementary.

 Waunakee Community School District

Waunakee Village Trustees had a chance to learn more about the Waunakee school district’s referendum at their meeting Monday when district administrators gave a presentation about the building projects and the financial impacts.

While some details of the long-term facility plans have changed, the project plans retain the same main goals. 

Operational Referendum
This slide shows how the district will use funds from the three-year, non-recurring operational referendum.

