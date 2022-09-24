Despite changes, Waunakee school facility plans retain core long-term goals

Waunakee Village Trustees had a chance to learn more about the Waunakee school district’s referendum at their meeting Monday when district administrators gave a presentation about the building projects and the financial impacts.
While some details of the long-term facility plans have changed, the project plans retain the same main goals.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg began with the points of pride within the district, including the high academic standards, high graduation rates and accomplished staff.
To demonstrate the need for a new elementary school, Guttenberg showed pictures contrasting Heritage Elementary School with the Waunakee Intermediate School, noting the differences between the two.
“You can see that there’s a lot of things that are incorporated into the Intermediate School that we want to have for all of our students, and to offer those, we need to look at some different facilities,” Guttenberg said.
Remodeling at some of the other buildings has created more day-lit areas and collaboration space.
Also, the Waunakee Middle School is currently over capacity, with two portable units that house four classes being used.
“Our intent is really to have facilities that accommodate our growth and accommodate who we teach,” Guttenberg said, adding that in his 15 years with the district, enrollment has increased by 1,000 students.
An independent consultant has estimated the middle school will see an additional 213 students between now and 2035; district wide, enrollment is projected to grow by 1,375 students.
Capital maintenance is another need, with more than $20 million of deferred maintenance projects that the referendum will address, along with operational needs.
On Nov. 8, Waunakee school district voters will see two questions on the ballot, one that will address capital needs and another the operational needs.
“Really what we are looking for there are… three different things,” Guttenberg said about the operational referendum question. “One is to maintain our quality staff… and that’s really important. We’re a people business. Our teachers are the backbone of what we do with kids every day, and we need to recruit them and keep them when we have them in our system.”
Funding from that operational referendum will also help fund operational costs in the larger space and to maintain programs, some added during the pandemic.
A long-range plan
Guttenberg talked about the long-range planning that led to the 2022 referendum, noting in 2010, when the high school addition was built, voters rejected funding a new elementary school.
Voters then said they wanted a more robust, long- range plan. School administrators and board members took three years between 2010-2013 to put a plan together, Guttenberg said.
“That plan was really grounded on three things. It was grounded on one central high school in the center of town, one middle school and one intermediate school,” Guttenberg said.
The community also indicated support for maintaining the existing grade configuration, with kindergarten through fourth-grade elementary schools, one fifth- and sixth-grade intermediate school, a seventh- and eighth-grade middle school, and a ninth- through 12th-grade high school.
The district then added onto Prairie Elementary, renovated Heritage, built the new Intermediate School, and completed maintenance projects. A question was also included asking permission to exceed revenue caps to cover operating costs in the new spaces created.
The next phase
In 2019, school administrators and board members began planning for phase two. At that time, the thought was to renovate Heritage, build a new middle school. and have the existing middle school become part of the high school campus. District-wide maintenance was also included in the plan, along with an operational referendum.
In 2020, once the pandemic began, the school board put the planning on hold. Then, in January 2022, district officials began to reimagine the long-range plan, looking again at enrollment projections.
While some of the pieces have changed, the core intentions have not.
“First of all, our focus has stayed the same because the cornerstones of that plan are still… one high school, one middle school, one intermediate school and grade configurations as we’ve known them in our community,” Guttenberg said.
Through conversations, some asked what if a new Heritage Elementary School were built.
“One of the things they really were contemplating is, how many dollars do we put into that school that was rebuilt 13 times since 1936? And also, how is it going to function as an elementary school if we build it out to full capacity?” Guttenberg said.
Guttenberg noted that the school has a lot of history in the community, but after discussions and a community survey, it was decided that Heritage would be located next to the Intermediate School west of Hwy. Q on Woodland Drive.
Had the district located the Middle School at that Woodland Drive site as originally discussed, the site would be too small for many of the amenities at the South Street location, such as the track and field. The Intermediate and Middle School also have staggered start and end times, allowing the district to address some of the traffic issues on Woodland Drive, Guttenberg added.
Community members also said keeping the Middle School near the High School made sense from a programmatic and a co-curricular standpoint.
The referendum questions
Voters will see two school district referendum questions on the ballot.
The first, a capital referendum, is for $175 million to fund a five-year build-out that includes a new Heritage Elementary adjacent to the Intermediate School. It will be a six-track school, with six classrooms per grade level, roughly the same size as Prairie Elementary and larger than Arboretum, where four classrooms per grade are offered.
The Middle School would be built at the Heritage Elementary School site on South Street after that elementary school is in its new location.
Several other projects are included, as well, some to enhance educational programs at Waunakee High School, such as the welding lab, the small auditorium renovation, a family restroom at the aquatic center and others.
The second referendum question is for operational costs. It asks to exceed the revenue cap for three years and up to $6 million.
“And then at the end of three years, we have to come back to the community and ask for support to continue with those funds,” Guttenberg said. “Part of the reason the school board wanted to look at a three-year non-recurring [referendum question] at this point is just for some of the volatility in the market and wanting to see what the next state budget and subsequent budgets will be before we start to make long-range projections.”
The financial piece
Steve Summers, director of operations, spoke about the referendum’s impact on taxpayers, noting that the school tax levy will not change based on the 2022 referendum results. The school board has to approve the tax levy by Nov. 1, but the referendum is not until Nov. 8, so the school board will approve the tax levy ahead of the referendum vote. The district will then certify the tax levy by Nov. 10 based on the referendum results.
If the referendum questions fail, the school board will approve paying off existing debt. Or, the school board will fund the cost of the referendum questions if they are approved.
“And it is possible that one question will be approved and the other one might not be,” Summers said. “So the school board will fund either the questions that pass or pay off existing debt.”
In any case, the tax rate of $10.89 will not increase.
Summers noted that the Department of Revenue has projected a property value increase of about 15%. But the school district’s financial plan is based on property value increases this fall of 5% and 3% moving forward.
“Our school board budget committee is aware of the fact that the property values in the community are likely to increase beyond the level at which we had forecasted,” Summers said. “So the school board budget committee has approved us using language to say that increases in property values above the 5% may result in decreases to the tax rate.”
He noted that the school district won’t know its property values until October, so as the district is communicating about the referendum, officials are uncertain of the property values in its seven communities.
“We can take the information that you have received and other municipalities have received to know that it’s very likely the property values throughout our entire school district are probably going to increase in the 14% to 15% range,” Summers said, adding that will likely result in a decrease to the tax rate.
More information
The Waunakee school district is planning several presentations in the next few weeks. An open house is set for Heritage Elementary Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Another open house will be at the Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
School officials will also attend other municipal board meetings in the next week, and presentations for Family-Teacher Organizations at the various schools are planned. Residents will also receive information about the referendum in the mail.
More information can also be found on the school district’s website at https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/paint.
On that site is also a link to a video presentation, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekDbbUmX9gw