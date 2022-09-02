Two public involvement meetings have been set for discussion s on the environmental study for 67 miles of I-39/90/94 corridor in Dane, Columbia, Sauk and Juneau Counties, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced.
The purpose of these meetings will be to introduce the I-39/90/94 environmental study, and gather public input that will help WisDOT develop the following:
-Study purpose and need
-A range of transportation solutions
-A proposed study schedule.
The study will assess how best to address existing and future traffic demands, safety issues and the aging and outdated infrastructure along this portion of I-39/90/94.
WisDOT will identify project needs and evaluate a range of alternatives in an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The EIS process, which will include ongoing opportunities for public
involvement, will lead to the identification of a preferred alternative. There are no alternatives (bypasses) being considered off of the current Interstate alignment.
The same information will be shared at each meeting. The public may attend at their convenience and ask questions regarding this study. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the study on an individual basis. A presentation will also be provided on a continuous loop during the meetings.
The first meeting will be Sept. 13 from 407 p.m. at the Yahara Elementary School Gymnasium, 234 N. Lexington Parkway, DeForest.
The second is on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m. at Clarion Hotel & Suites, Wintergreen Conference Center, 60 Gasser Road, Wisconsin Dells.
Interested persons unable to attend the scheduled meetings who would like to learn more information about the study can visit the project website at https://bit.ly/InterstateStudyPIM
or contact I-39/90/94 Study Project Manager Frank Pritzlaff at (608) 246-3803 or via email at
Both meeting facilities are ADA-compliant and wheelchair-accessible. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by
contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least three working days prior to the meeting. To request a Spanish- or Hmong- speaking translator at the meeting, contact Michael Bie (Michael.Bie@dot.wi.gov) at least three working days prior to the meeting.