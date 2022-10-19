 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Educational "fiscal cliffs" decades in the making

Referendum presentation to Town of Lodi Board
Buy Now

Lodi School District Superintendent Vince Breunig, as part of a weeks-long outreach campaign, speaks to the Town of Lodi Board in the lead up to a school referendum that would later be approved in the April 2022 election.

 Jonathan Stefonek/lpedit@hngnews.com

Editor's Note

This is the third in a four-part series examining school funding in Wisconsin. Next week, the series will examine the futures school districts face and different ways Wisconsin can move forward.

At the Poynette School District’s September board meeting, the phrase “fiscal cliff” came up; however, as the District Administrator explained, the district is not in the midst of a unique financial catastrophe, but just one of the last area districts to line up for an operational referendum.

As the Poynette School District and many others prepare operational referendum campaigns, administrations explain the situation to potential voters, including a history of changes in legislation and education policy, with a much different, referendum-dependent, funding environment for public schools than in the past.

Protester in the Capitol Rotunda

Protesters gather in the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda to protest Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal of Act 10 in 2011. Outside the Capitol, in school offices and board of education board meetings around the state, the legislation marked a significant acceleration in the restructuring of the state’s public education framework, shifting the burden of school funding from the state to local districts, with funding gaps to be filled through local referenda.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred