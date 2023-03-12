 Skip to main content
 DEMOCRACY ON THE BALLOT

'Election integrity' proposals do not address most common voting infraction in Wisconsin

At the polls
Election fraud is rare in Wisconsin, with fewer than 200 cases prosecuted over the past decade. More than half of those cases are for those with felony convictions who vote or register while still on probation. 

 Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch

Election fraud is exceptionally rare: Over the past decade in Wisconsin, it has been prosecuted fewer than 200 times, or about once for every 163,000 ballots cast.

And within that tiny universe, the most common reason for criminal charges is not double voting or voter impersonation, it’s a voter’s probation status, a Wisconsin Watch analysis of every Wisconsin election fraud case since 2012 found.

Uneven charges
Black people are disproportionately charged with election-related crimes. The disparity is even more pronounced than in the wider criminal justice system. (Amena Saleh/Wisconsin Watch)

