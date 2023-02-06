Town Center

Ken Sipsma was remembered as being instrumental in arranging the purchase of 105 acres adjacent to the town center, shown here, for conservation. 

 Town of Westport

Family, colleagues and friends gathered at the Westport Town Hall Feb. 6 to remember Ken Sipsma as they said goodbye to the Westport Town Chair, Madison attorney, father and grandfather.

Sipsma died unexpectedly at age 69 on Jan. 28.