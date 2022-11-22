With a failed advisory referendum to build a swimming pool, the Waunakee Village Board discussed the possibility of constructing another aquatic facility Monday – a splash pad.
Village President Chris Zellner led off the conversation, saying he was disappointed the referendum had failed, but the community should decide.
The day after the election, Zellner asked for a meeting with Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, Community Services Director Sue McDade and Trustee Phil Willems, he said, and the staff were directed to explore sites for a splash pad. Such a facility would take less time to build.
“Cost-wise, it’s a very different item,” Zellner said.
No decisions have been made, and the whole board has yet to discuss the project, but potential spots have been identified, Zellner said.
Possible sites include the centrally located Village Park where a small ball diamond and basketball court are located, the large park site within the Veridian subdivision, Water Wheel Drive and Prairie Park.
“Looking at all those things, and again, it’s so early, it was a good discussion for us to have. I think that’s something that’s easier for us to do right now. Obviously, our budget was going to be a little strained with the other one,” Zellner said.
The Waunakee Rotary Club has raised funds for a splash pad as a community service project. An active Rotarian, Willems said the club put the project on hold as the village explored the aquatic facility options.
“We were quite a ways down the road to putting a splash pad complex in Waunakee. If we do this, I can guarantee you there's going to be significant private investment to help it out,” Willems said.
Zellner said the studies that have been completed provide useful information moving forward.
Trustee Gary Herzberg and other trustees thanked village staff for their efforts, including McDade who worked with the consultant, led community meetings and produced an educational campaign, and Finance Director Renee Meinholz, who provided a fiscal impact analysis.
Trustee Erin Moran said she hoped the process “percolates” now that a seed has been planted.
Other news:
Also at the meeting, the board:
-learned that Village President Chris Zellner planned not to run for another term. Zellner is completing his fourth term as village president and is in his 15th year on the village board. He encouraged others to run, saying, “It’s a very important role in the community.”
-presented a proclamation to Keith Sines, who since 1997 has been recording village board meetings.
-watched a video created about the village’s UniverCity Year project and the relationship Waunakee has forged with the Ho-Chunk Nation. Zellner is featured in a video talking about how the village has strived to be a welcoming community. Waunakee recently received one of the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s Salute to Local Government awards for its efforts to improve racial equity.
-approved the 2023 budget that includes a one-time bonus for staff and a staff recruitment and retention strategy with a revised wage and vacation policy. The $6.381 mill rate has increased by 2.70%. The increase in the levy share of the budget will result in a $3 tax increase per $100,000 of valuation, or $13 for the average home. Village staff have expressed appreciation for the bonuses, trustees reported.
-approved a license to sell alcohol and tobacco for the Tasting Room. The approval also allows indoor cigar smoking, a permitted use under an exception to the state smoking ban, according to the village attorney, Bryan Kleinmaier. The village has adopted the state law in its ordinances. The village approved the license with the conditions that the premises be more defined and only pipe and cigar tobacco can be smoked.