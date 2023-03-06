Municipalities that have felt financially strapped by increasing public safety costs and decreasing state shared revenue may welcome one provision in Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget.
Public safety funding was one topic of discussion during a listening session hosted by state Sen. Dianne Hesselbein and Rep. Alex Joers, both Democrats from Middleton.
They noted that the budget creates a new shared revenue appropriation that will provide $576.2 million shared revenue derived from 20% of the state’s sales tax for the fiscal year.
Public safety aid will be 43.4 percent of the total funds available under the new appropriation, according to information shared with this newspaper. Those funds can be used for law enforcement, fire and EMS services, along with courts and district attorneys’ offices, the two said in a memo.
Under the formula, local governments will receive at least $10,000 for public safety aid.
The rest of the aid will be distributed with 70% to municipalities and 30% to counties.
The following are the breakdowns of shared revenue to local municipalities under the proposed budget:
-Town of Dane: $22,507, $10,000 public safety
-Town of Springfield: $$58,000, $18,586 public safety
-Town of Vienna: $37,072, $10,000 public safety
-Town of Westport: $95,031, $36,597 public safety
-Village of Dane: $48,831, $17,927 public safety
-Village of Waunakee: $721,674, $315,348 public safety