Castle Creek Conservancy
The hope is to one day connect the trails along the Castle Creek Conservancy, at 900 S. Division St., to Mill Road, allowing pedestrians and bicyclists to follow the trails to Gov. Nelson State Park and beyond.

 Roberta Baumann

$2.1 million.

That was the very preliminary estimate reported to the Waunakee Village Board Monday for the cost to extend a path from Mill Road through to Castle Creek Conservancy.