$2.1 million.
That was the very preliminary estimate reported to the Waunakee Village Board Monday for the cost to extend a path from Mill Road through to Castle Creek Conservancy.
Kent Straus of the engineering firm Strand Associates presented the results of a study done in 2001 to construct a path along Six Mile Creek as the village board continues to discuss a land swap with the Dursts, who own a portion of the property needed for the path.
The study first looked at whether such a path would be feasible.
“This effort was basically to look at the preliminary designs; nothing was considered to be final. It was more or less, just look at the obstacles that are out there, what’s in our way,” Straus said.
The study also identified ways to minimize the impact to wetlands, utilities, floodplains and neighboring property owners, while defining costs, he added.
More study involving the Department of Natural Resources and the Corps of Engineers would be needed before embarking on the project, Straus said.
Straus showed the board a map with a preliminary path route that would run adjacent to a few private property owners. Dane County also owns a portion of the property where the path is proposed, and indicated support for it.
The map shows some portions of boardwalk and others of an asphalt, stone or dirt path. It also points out where grading would be needed to make it ADA accessible.
The path would also run through the Dursts’ property, requiring a land swap with the village. The Dursts declined to participate in the project in 2021, but after recently building a fence on village land, the property owners began talks with the village about swapping out property so the fence could remain.
Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) also has a line that runs through the property, and Straus said the agency has indicated they would like better access to it to inspect manholes, televise their pipes and monitor flows.
“They said they would be very interested in doing this and may even want to partner with this,” Straus said. “They were actually willing participants in any future design, and certainly from the village’s standpoint, we would want to make sure they are kind of in on what you’re doing here.”
The map also shows where the path would cross the creek, along with boardwalk locations and where wetlands are located.
Another landowner in the area is American Transmission Company (ATC) which has power lines running along the railroad tracks. The village has about 15-20 feet of land that the path could be threaded through, Straus said, adding, “We’re trying to avoid any impact to any properties the village doesn’t own.”
Altogether, three bridges crossing the creek would be required.
Because of the wetlands running through the property, the village would be required to prepare a wetland mitigation plan to minimize the impacts, Straus said.
“There are wetlands on the site. A delineation would have to be done because there may be more that are discovered,” Straus said.
More important would be flooding issues, so as the path is created, care will need to be taken not to raise the wetlands. Straus noted that the DNR has a hydraulic model for the stream, identifying the 100-year flood areas.
“So we have that electronic model and we intercepted that with this preliminary design for the path,” Straus said. “And that preliminary design has both boardwalks and at-grade asphalt path and also has bridges.”
It shows how areas that are filled would impact the flooding, but Straus said the engineers did find ways to mitigate the impact by improving hydraulics to allow the stream to flow more efficiently and reworking the channel to improve the channel hydraulics. Models showed those efforts reduced the flood elevation, Straus said.
“Our exercise was to determine if it was possible, and I think we learned that it is possible,” Straus said about the flood mitigation modeling.
Permitting will be needed, and Straus said involving the DNR and Corps of Engineers will be important.
To arrive at a cost, Straus contacted the contractor who worked on the Hwy. M path in the Town of Westport that also includes boardwalks and a crossing along Six Mile Creek. The contractor indicated the project is feasible and the cost would be about $2.1 million.
Board members had a number of questions about the preliminary design. Trustee Nila Frye asked how much the cost would be increased if the boardwalk spanned the entire path.
Straus estimated it could increase the cost by about one-third.
“To put asphalt in a project like this seems kind of counterproductive,” Frye said.
Asked how many flooding events have occurred in the area during the last five years, Public Works Director Bill Frederick said approximately one per year.
Trustee Sam Kaufmann said he is also interested in seeing a boardwalk throughout the path and was interested in the hydraulic improvements.
Trustee Erin Moran expressed support for the project.
“It’s a lot of money, but outdoor recreation is expensive,” Moran said. “Maybe I’m too much of a dreamer, but I think this would be awesome.” Moran also expressed a preference for a boardwalk path rather than portions of asphalt.
Asked if the village could be liable in case of flooding once the path was installed, Straus said wetland mitigation would be important. A similar mitigation plan was implemented for the North Mendota Trail along Hwy. M, he said.
Bryan Kleinmaier, the village’s attorney, said if the path is designed to decrease flood risk the village would not be responsible.